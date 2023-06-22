Boys State 2023 could not have been better. The weather was perfect. No rain and I know that’s not what you wanted back home, but rain really messes up our scheduling. The temperature was mild. No heat strokes and very few boys going to the medics for severe sunburn.
I talked to one mother from the Sumner area. She said her son rambled all the way home from Camp Dodge about how much fun he had. She asked him to describe the peaks and valleys and he said “Mom, there were no valleys.”
We always ask the boys who just finished the week if they would be interested in coming back next year as a counselor. The boys who just finished are our best recruiters for the current juniors to come next summer. And for the last several years, Oelwein’s Legion Post has had more delegates and counselors than ANY post in the state.
• • •
Don’t forget the Farmers Market by the log cabin. All that good nutritious fresh food from the garden and you didn’t have to pull a single weed or stand rabbit watch.
• • •
The Oelwein senior meal site at the VFW is closed on Fridays due to lack of volunteer help. If you would like to help, call Missy Anders, 319-231-1623.
• • •
I’m still trying to catch up reading a stack of ODRs from being gone at Boys State. Thanks to all of those who attended the Legion’s flag retirement ceremony. I understand Duane Larson did a great job this year. Thanks to all the volunteers who had to get up close and personal with the heat radiating for the ceremonial burning of the flags.
• • •
And speaking of volunteers, the 150 Celebration is creeping up on us and they still need lots and lots of help to pull this off. There will be hundreds, maybe thousands of visitors in our town that weekend. Some new faces, but many making this a homecoming event.
• • •
As of this writing, the Hotel Mealey is the talk of the town. It appears there is some structure damage between the third and the fourth floors. The first 3 floors were completed in 1898 and the 4th floor added and completed in 1916. Luckily perhaps, there are none of the construction elites around to point fingers at each other as to whose fault it was. I’d say either way the building has been a grand old flag for our community.
• • •
I stayed at the hotel the first two weeks I was in Oelwein, in 1972. It was the Hotel Iowan then, with a quirky front desk, complete with a real live phone cord board to connect the outside world with the residents. I remember a guy named Julius checked me in. I had just been transferred here with the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. It was supposed to be a year or two assignment and then move on with the company. My wife and I hadn’t been in Oelwein very long before knowing we liked it here. That was 51 years ago, and I have to say, it’s been a wonderful place to call home.
• • •
I bused the Oelwein Husky JJV girls’ softball team to Turkey Valley Monday morning. There was a detour on the road we would have normally taken but we skirted around it and still made our destination at the T.V. ball diamond in plenty of time. Thinking about an alternate path home I decided to take highway 18 back to Oelwein as a workaround. And then I remembered the Country View Dairy and Creamery Store would be right on our way home. I told the girls that if they won, I would treat them with ice cream after the game. They didn’t seem to take the bait on the first game but the hotter it got, the ice cream treat possibly may have bolstered their determination. They won the second game and I’d like to think it was my inspiration. But the truth of the matter is, they played very well in game two (of course, I would have bought them ice cream either way).
• • •
If you haven’t been to Country View Dairy, you must make it a road trip destination. It is about 4 miles west of West Union on Highway 18 and it has the appearance of a typical dairy farm setting, but the fun part is the creamery store amongst the barns, sheds, and white framed home. It sports an array of machines that dispense different flavors of ice cream. Other products you would expect to find in the store are cheese curds, yogurt, whole milk and much more. But there are no servers or staff. The prices are plainly labeled, you choose what you want, write your name and purchases in a spiral notebook. Then you put your money in a cash box and make your own change if necessary … the old-fashion honor system. It is charming, captivating and it will warm your heart to see that kind of trusting environment and the prices are very reasonable.
• • •
I heard from a source that asked to remain nameless that the bowling alley restaurant MAY be opening soon for take-out orders only for the time being.
If this information is incorrect, I’ll deny I told you anything.
• • •
Sadly, I do my best proofreading after I hit send.