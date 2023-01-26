Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Well, I may be writing a lot about the Oelwein 150 celebration for weeks to come. It’s going to be big and I’m pretty sure you’re gonna want the kids to come home for this one. Think of it as a big family or class reunion that everyone is invited to, and YOU don’t have to plan it.

OCAD is kicking it off with a community cookbook. You are asked to submit a recipe online at this website by May 1, 2023. (https://createmycookbook.com/groups?QgxKRmwbo)

