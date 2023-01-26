Well, I may be writing a lot about the Oelwein 150 celebration for weeks to come. It’s going to be big and I’m pretty sure you’re gonna want the kids to come home for this one. Think of it as a big family or class reunion that everyone is invited to, and YOU don’t have to plan it.
OCAD is kicking it off with a community cookbook. You are asked to submit a recipe online at this website by May 1, 2023. (https://createmycookbook.com/groups?QgxKRmwbo)
This is intended to be a fundraiser for the Sesquicentennial celebration. They will be printed and for sale before the celebration. Be the first on your block to submit and preorder one of these collectable recipe treasures.
• • •
There is a group of Celebration volunteers who are compiling a sesquicentennial booklet, filled with information of what’s happened in Oelwein in the last 50 years. It will include businesses, churches, organizations, government, city infrastructure, school, disasters, industries, and some I may have missed.
As there was a centennial book published in 1973 for the previous 100 years, we are only concerned with the historical accounts from 1973 until now. We don’t have the time to do research for you, but if you give us the information, we will include it in the “150” book.
Please contact: Susan Macken at 319-283-1514, (smacken@mchsi.com) or Jake Blitsch at 319-240-0592, (jakpeg@msn.com).
• • •
The Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard, through Fareway and Dollar Fresh, are trying to make it easier for you to donate your food items.
You can buy purple bags at both stores for $5 or $10. They will contain items of which the Cupboard is in most need. A volunteer from the Cupboard will pick them up from the stores bi-weekly. You just pay at the checkout stand and go on your way knowing you are making someone’s life better.
• • •
The Oelwein Library Foundation and the Friends of the Library have announced a partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Each month a carefully selected book will be mailed in your child’s name, directly to your home. The first book is the children’s classic “The Little Engine That Could.” There is no cost or obligation to your family. Children who are residents of Oelwein under the age of five are eligible. Pick up an official registration form at the library and have an authorized adult fill it out. Please call the library for more details. 319-283-1515.
• • •
Good news at Sacred Heart Church. Deacon Jim Patera has been released by his doctors after back surgery and several months of recuperation. Deacon Jim wears many hats for that parish and his return will be greatly appreciated.
• • •
I read a very interesting story by sports reporter Gidal Kaiser, in last Monday’s ODR. Oelwein High School hosted its first ever sanctioned girls wrestling tournament. Of course, that’s the sports story but there is a side story, the economic impact to our community. Over 400 girls from 26 schools around NE Iowa, certainly had to be a massive undertaking by the local organizers. Wrestlers plus coaches, cheer teams, moms, dads, many more spectators and staff from each school. That is over a thousand people brought into Oelwein by this sporting event. Well done Oelwein Huskies.
• • •
Congratulations to coach Jason (Buck) Gearhart (OHS class of 1993) for his recognition at the Iowa Track and Field Coaches Clinic. Mr. Gearhart has coached for 23 years and has been a Husky coach for 16 years. He has coached boys’ baseball, and boys’ and girls’ track. Last year Gearhart also received the Class 2A Boys’ Coach of the Year for cross country. I love writing about our OHS grads!
• • •
Soap box time: I received a text recently telling me flags were to be displayed at half-staff this last week for 4 days. I put up and take down about a dozen flags throughout the city when I receive this request. But I refuse to lower the flag for mass shootings. I am sorry that innocent people are killed for no reason. But to me… the purpose of lowering the flag is to honor a person who has served their country in any capacity. It shows respect, honor, and gratitude to them, by our citizenry. Being killed by a crazed gunman fits none of those definitions, it only dilutes, and cheapens the original purpose of this tradition. That’s my opinion, I may be wrong.
• • •
What did you do in PE in the winter months? For me it was running laps around the gym, climbing the rope to the ceiling while being timed and playing catch with a 1,000 pound medicine ball. Well maybe it wasn’t 1,000 pounds but it sure seemed like it.
Monday, I bused several groups of high school PE students to Diamond One at Wings Park. There was a joint city/school ice rink constructed for public and school recreation. The school supplied ice skates of various sizes. It was a very cold day and the students had been adamantly instructed by PE teacher Bob Lape (rhymes with tape) to dress for cold weather. That warning seemed to fall on deaf ears for many. Some even had shorts on, which I see near the school, EVERYDAY regardless of temperatures.
For some of these students it was their first time on ice skates and it showed. Some cheated by using provided walkers, which did little to enhance their skills. Some found lying on the ice after a hard fall, a welcome relief. Some hobbled back to the bus with “rolled ankles” with the help of compassionate classmates.