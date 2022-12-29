Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Around Town

From left, Leanna Stamp, Ensign Lisa Stamp and LTJG Tony Ford. Mother had the privilege of “pinning” the gold ensign bars on Lisa’s collar aboard the USS Roosevelt.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Christmas Day is over but I’m sure the merriment of the holidays will continue for some time. On a follow up from last week’s column, the church service I attended on Christmas eve was back to “nostalgically” crowded but not packed. I hope it’s a start to get back into your church community.

• • •

