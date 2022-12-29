Christmas Day is over but I’m sure the merriment of the holidays will continue for some time. On a follow up from last week’s column, the church service I attended on Christmas eve was back to “nostalgically” crowded but not packed. I hope it’s a start to get back into your church community.
There is still very little going on “Around Town,” and nothing going on with kiddos at school. Can’t lie, I’m not missing the school bus … yet. There is a big shake up with some school, sub-administrative positions. A lot of movement of jobs and job titles as reported in The Register. I just wonder if everyone will still have a place to go to work when the music stops.
There was some scuttlebutt about the new Hacienda-Del Rio (a.k.a. the Mexican) restaurant maybe opening soon, so I went knocking on their door to have Miguel fill me in on the good news. The good news is that they are PROGRESSING, but it may be a little while before they open their doors.
There have been many glitches in the construction process that have slowed down their opening. I was given the ten-cent tour of the new establishment. It has beautiful decor, obviously with a very elegant southwestern motif. Everything is new, clean, and shiny. The slowdown has been on things you don’t see as a customer, but necessary items behind the scenes that are required to open-shop. This will be worth the wait, so be patient, lovers of tacos, tortillas, and margaritas!
The Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard still needs bags so if you have some “bags of bags” you can take them to the Cupboard (First Baptist Church) on Tuesday mornings or Friday afternoons. They will be appreciated.
Some of you may remember our 2017 Memorial Day speaker, Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Stamp. I recently was informed that Stamp, OHS class of 2005, has been promoted to Ensign in the U.S. Navy. The advancement is especially significant as this elevates her from the ranks of the enlisted to Naval officer status.
The Commissioning Ceremony was performed aboard her current ship, the USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), a heavy guided missile destroyer that is home ported in Rota, Spain. Witnessing this memorable event was Lisa’s mother Leanna Stamp and her friend Don Schellhorn.
Lisa attended the University of Northern Iowa after high school, graduating in 2009, with a double major in psychology and Spanish. With a yearning to travel, she ironically spent one semester studying in Spain.
Her entry into the Navy in 2010 was kind of a fluke. In filling out job applications a recruiter picked up her information and contacted her. She assured him he had her information by mistake, but he continued the conversation. The fact that Lisa hadn’t received a job offer coupled with the Navy’s proposal to pay off her student loans certainly got her attention. The opportunity to travel the world while serving her country pretty much sealed the deal.
The side story of her recruitment and eventual enlistment was her mother’s advice. Leanna’s natural inclination was to persuade her college-graduate daughter NOT to sign anything until she talked to her mom and dad first. Of course, that advice fell on deaf ears.
Her father Dennis had a different take on the news. He actually had no idea she was considering an enlistment until she called him and told him she HAD joined the Navy. He is equally proud of his seafaring daughter and her rise to a higher rank in a relatively short time is no surprise to him. “She’s always been a very smart girl. Through high school and college her grades were quite impressive. It’s no surprise the Navy was anxious to get her.”
In the last 13 years Lisa has traveled to Spain, Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Iceland, Hawaii, Mexico, Norway, China, and the Persian Gulf with stops in Bahrain and Dubai. This time, on Uncle Sam’s dime.
Lisa certainly isn’t the first woman who has been promoted to an officer position from the enlistment ranks, and she doesn’t really see herself as a pioneer in that area. But she wants other young women not to be afraid of joining the armed services of our country and possibly making it a career. There’s a quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson that may suit Ensign Stamp’s career choice. He said, “Do not go where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”
We Oelweinites are proud of our youth, especially proud of those who choose to wear the uniform of our country, those who sacrifice so much to keep us safe and free. Ensign Stamp has made a remarkable name for herself and has accomplished so much both scholastically and in U.S. Naval history. And to think, she got her educational foundation in the Oelwein school system. Congratulations are in order for her, but we should also recognize her parents, family and the unsung heroes in this story, the teachers who have helped her on her path, a path that allowed Lisa to leave a trail of success for others.
Lisa is the daughter of Dennis Stamp and Leanna Stamp of Oelwein and has two brothers, Jacob and Josh.