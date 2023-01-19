OCAD’s event calendar has been quiet; they’ve certainly earned a rest, but they did want me to mention their Scotland Tour in October. There are some critical discount dates coming up that could save you money if you are interested in this tour. Contact Deb or Carolyn at the OCAD office. 283-1105. Don’t call me, I’ll screw it up!
• • •
OCAD’s St. Patrick’s Day Trivia event will be on Friday, March 11, at the American Legion Hall. I’ve been to several of these, and the organizers are very good and secretive about the questions. You can’t study for it. Either your team knows it, or they don’t.
• • •
I hope everyone gets on board for the Sesquicentennial celebration coming in July. It’s going to be a HUGE celebration and it’s going to take a LOT of people to pull it off. Please call the OCAD office (319-283-1105) and ask how you can help. I’ve been asked to help write the new booklet of the history of the last 50 years. If you have thoughts about past events you think are important to include, please let me or Susan Macken at the Oelwein Library know. (319-283-1515)
• • •
I read that there is a citizens’ advisory group involved with extending the highway 150 corridor to a 4 lane, from West Union to Vinton. I’d really like to hear more about this. If you have some more information, please share. It is much needed and certainly overdue.
I was on the City Council when the current “bypass” through Oelwein was built. At that time the DOT persuaded us to extend the four lane south to the county line, with the lure of them continuing it to highway 20 south of Independence. That was in 1986 and in 37 years, nothing has been done.
• • •
The Friends of the Library are planning their annual Chocolate and More event on Friday, Feb. 10, from 4:30 – 7 p.m. at the library meeting room.
More coming, save the date, watch this space.
• • •
I saw a display case at Eldora High School last week depicting pictures of some of their graduates that are in the armed forces. I was moved and very impressed. I’m not ashamed to steal anyone else’s good ideas. I have spoken to and showed pictures to, the Oelwein school administration and they have given me the go ahead to pursue a display of our own at the high school. I promised to do the leg work if they would provide space. They agreed. Let me know what you think. This might take a year, but I’ll need names of OHS graduates in uniform.
• • •
Anthony Ricchio is a community dynamo and a volunteer extraordinaire. His latest venture is creating two new exhibitions at the current railroad museum on the second floor. There are already railroad showcases on that floor, but his proposal would add some very interesting displays. It would include Italian Heritage and unrelated, Waste Industrial (garbage trucks) history. Both subjects Anthony is very knowledgeable in.
Ricchio has been knocking on a lot of proverbial doors for the last two years selling his vision of these two concepts. He sees these as a conceivable economic resource, through an increase in visitors to our community. He is in possession of both volumes of written history and antique memorabilia of waste industrial items. Anthony is of Italian descent and though still young, he has lived the history of that culture through his ancestors.
Since he was a very young man, he has had a reputation as a hard worker. Sweat on his brow and dirt under his nails were his style of pride and recognition. Trust this young man’s tenacity, hard work, and vision. He won’t disappoint you.
• • •
While performing another task last week, I stumbled on a group of women in the basement of Zion Lutheran Church quilting. The ladies affectionately call themselves the “Do Day(ers)” and get together the first Monday of each month for the purpose of making quilts to be distributed to those in need.
I asked them where the quilts they make go from here? I opened a spigot of information from the gaggle of quilters. (I made up the gaggle part. I looked in the google machine for an appropriate adjective to describe them and I came up with nothing. No harm intended). They also suggested I go to their website, LWR.org, and I found this …
“Often, when natural disasters strike or war drives families from their homes, our hearts ache with compassion but we don’t know how to help. If you’ve wondered how to volunteer to quilt for charity, look no further. Making Lutheran World Relief Mission Quilts is a tangible way to express love to our neighbors in need. Quilts can be used as warm bedding, simple tents, or floor coverings. Each one reflects God’s loving presence in a world rife with suffering.”
The Zion Lutheran ladies in Oelwein produce an impressive 40 or 50 quilts a year. Hooray for them! They asked that I request from my readers material, and sewers (SOH-ers). Is there anyone out there that could help with either? Call 319-283-1207.
- Authors disclaimer. Since I started this story, I understand there are other churches in Oelwein that also do quilting for those in need. I apologize for not mentioning the other groups in this article but thank you for the generosity of your time.
• • •
Enjoy this Will Rogers quote: Eventually you will reach a point when you stop lying about your age and start bragging about it.
• • •
Jake Blitsch (jakpeg@msn.com) 319-240-0592