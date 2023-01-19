Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Around Town quilters

(L-R) Monday “Do Day(ers)” at Zion Lutheran, Rose Lamphier, Mary Frisch, Rosetta Anderson, Marsh Wakeford, Jenny Williams, Ruby Westpfahl. Not pictured, Martha Leverington, Eileen Fritz, Mary Lou Kimball, ChyAnne Slick.

 JAKE BLITSCH | Oelwein Daily Register

OCAD’s event calendar has been quiet; they’ve certainly earned a rest, but they did want me to mention their Scotland Tour in October. There are some critical discount dates coming up that could save you money if you are interested in this tour. Contact Deb or Carolyn at the OCAD office. 283-1105. Don’t call me, I’ll screw it up!

• • •

Tags

Trending Food Videos