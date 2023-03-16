Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. High 43F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will taper off late but it will remain cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.