Happy St. Patrick’s Day. My name is Jake O’Blitsch. No Irish themed festivities scheduled today that I’ve been made aware of. You may have to make your own fun and if you are REALLY Irish … what’s new? To all you revelers, please drink responsibly.
• • •
Oelwein Celebration (OC) is taking a break this summer so we can all concentrate on the Sesquicentennial in July. The OC organizers are keeping up with the fundraising by sponsoring Bingo on Sundays, in the lower floor of the Veridian/Exit Realty building. Bingo doors open at 1 p.m., early bird games at 1:30 and real bingo starts at 2 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be available to purchase.
• • •
Seems like the report on traffic violations in this newspaper is on the uptick costing the Register a lot more in ink. I’m not complaining mind you. If you don’t commit the crime, it cost you nothing. I’m just curious on how much the city is raking in on this on their slot- machineless camera casino. Certainly, a cash cow. Could we (the public) have a periodic revenue reporting of the proceeds? But keep in mind … the house always wins!
• • •
I may start a segment called, “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”
If I do there, here’s my first entry.
Lucas Rundle, a fireman in North Liberty, is applying for a firefighting position at Cedar Rapids. Have you put these two words together yet? Rundle, firefighter? Yep, Lucas is the grandson of longtime Oelwein fireman and former chief, who served in those capacities for 55 years. Lucas is the son of Don Rundle, Wally’s son, who graduated from OHS in 1983. Chief Rundle asked Lucas when he knew he wanted to be a firefighter. Lucas answered, “When I was little and I used to play fireman in your basement, putting on your fire gear.” Sometimes meaningful inspiration can be found in the smallest influences.
I guess the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!
• • •
OK, let’s continue this apple and tree stuff. If you’ve watched any sports, especially college women’s basketball, then you know the name Ashley Joens. She is a standout star for the Iowa State Women Cyclones who last Sunday won the Big 12 basketball tournament. Ashley (soon to be in the WNBA) was a basketball standout for Iowa City West high school. She has four sisters who are star basketball players in their own circles. Big sister Courtney was a court leader with the University of Illinois. Younger sister Aubrey played for the Cyclones but has since transferred to Oklahoma University basketball team. The first 3 Joens girls have had a full college ride because of their basketball prowess. Kelsey, a senior in high school, has already signed on to be an Iowa State Cyclone, with a full ride after graduating. And Bailey, a 5th grader, is showing signs of the Joens’ super talents.
OK … let’s talk about the tree from which these apples are falling. The very talented girls’ mother is Lisa … Mackey. OHS class of 1993 and standout Husky athlete. Lisa played softball, volleyball and went to the state girls high school basketball tournament in her senior year. Its historic significance is that it was the last ever state-sanctioned girls 3 on 3 basketball competition. She certainly created a basketball legacy as a Husky and from there played that sport at Kirkwood College.
The Joens girls hold several basketball records from high school and college.
All are prolific shooters on the hardwoods, but mom claims the most points scored in a game, towering statistically over ANY of her now-famous daughters. Lisa scored 53 points in 1993 as an Oelwein Husky, during the sub-state tournament game in Des Moines. “That’s not fair,” cried the Joens super-shooter brood. “That was 6 on 6, you were a forward. All you had to do was stand under the basket and shoot the ball. You didn’t have to defend anyone.” Lisa may have used this argument. The ball went up, the ball went in. The record shows 53 points, look it up.
Well one stellar parent does not a dynasty make. But Ashley’s dad Brian also played basketball at Kirkwood and has been his daughters’ coach, since the girls were old enough to walk.
Let’s take this up a notch. Higher up the apple tree so to speak. Iowa State superstar Ashley Joens’ hardcourt bloodlines go all the way back to her grandparents, Charlie and Diane Mackey of Oelwein. Both played basketball in high school. Grandpa Charlie has scrapbooks filled with sports articles of him as a superb shot maker on the court, as a Sacred Heart Tiger. Grandma Diane (Schmidtke) Mackey, suited up in 1971-72 season with the OHS Lady Husky’s basketball team. Playing defense in a 3 on 3 atmosphere never leant itself to bold headlines, but she did have impressive defense stats.
I’m sure there are other families with similar athletic dynasties, but for us, the Joens family has Oelwein roots. We can’t quite call them our own, but I wonder how many Christmases, birthdays, and other holidays these now- celebrated Joens girls spent at Grandpa and Grandma Mackey’s house in SW Oelwein. How many trips did these girls make to Oelwein as children with mom and dad?
Plunk, plunk, plunk, plunk, plunk … did you hear that? More apples falling from the Oelwein tree.
Watch Ashley Joens in the NCAA women’s championship games in the coming week. Iowa State will play Toledo on Saturday (3/18) at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.