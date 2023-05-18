Oelwein-opoly! OCHS- DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) students and budding entrepreneurs have come up with a board game that may be of interest to Oelwein residents. The game resembles Monopoly with a local twist. Marvin’s Garden could be “Rotary Gardens,” or Boardwalk could now say “Edward Jones-walk.” How about Kentucky Ave rebranded as “State Farm Ave.” Tennessee Ave could be “Veridian-place,” for the right price.
For instance, Mediterranean Avenue would cost the new owner of that property $60 to have their name on it. The cost escalates as you go around the board, so Boardwalk would cost you a hefty $350 to have your name on that prime real estate.
It’s a unique idea and great learning tool. If marketed well, DECA students could realize a handsome profit for their efforts. All proceeds will be donated to the Plentiful Pantry. This project will take a while to sell and produce. Should be available before Christmas.
• • •
Marti Rosenstiel informed me there is an alumni golf outing scheduled during the week of the Sesquicentennial in July. Almost all participants are from out state, coming back for a golf reunion. This 150 Year city event is bringing many, many, MANY Oelweinites back for various reasons and it will be great to see them come home. Please contact OCAD, 283-1105, and ask how you can help accommodate the many hundreds of returning and new visitors to our community’s birthday party.
• • •
The Michael T. Berger Fund and the Knights of Columbus Council 1168 presented three seniors with $1,000 scholarships Wednesday, May 3, at a social dinner. The recipients are Michael McDonough, Brooks Ingels and Brock Steinlage.
Mr. Berger was a graduate of Sacred Heart School in 1959 and eventually an executive for the Pepsi Cola Company. His wealth and generosity have allowed many organizations in Oelwein to provide services and assistance to our local citizens.
• • •
Putting up big and small flags tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. SHARP! We need strong men and boys for the big flags and anyone else that can help us put the smaller flags at our veterans’ graves. That takes a lot of help. Families are welcome. We have maps for those placing the small flags to take with you.
• • •
Oelwein’s own Thyron Mathews (“T”) of T & T BBQ and Catering will be cooking on a national stage later this month. Watch him compete with 8 other amateur cooks on Netflix American Barbecue Showdown- Season 2, May 26. This promises to be a real BBQ “smackdown!” You’ve tasted his mouthwatering smoked pork sandwiches at Party in the Park for years. You know you love it and now you can cheer him on while watching him on TV.
• • •
Congratulations to all our Oelwein Seniors, Class of 2023. We are proud of you, and your accomplishments, and we look forward to seeing how you will change our world for the better.
• • •
Tim and Sue Ledesma are hanging up their gloves… so to speak.
For the last 10 years they have been diligently planting and nurturing the four flowerpots at Veterans Park. They, along with brother Mike Ledesma, retrieve the pots every spring from the Legion garage and tuck them away at the same location each fall. We would like to thank them for doing that for so many years. Their efforts never went unnoticed by the thousands who passed by the park every year. Thank you, Tim, Sue, and Mike. Enjoy your retirement.
• • •
Very early heads up about this year’s Relay for Life of Fayette County. Organizers have set Saturday, June 17, to gather with others who want to help stamp out cancer starting at the local level. Probably all of us have been touched by this dreaded curse, either ourselves or a loved one. We hope you will plan on spending part of your day at the Oelwein High School track from 3- 10 p.m. For luminaria information contact Mary Reeder at 319-283-5347 or JoAnn Treptow at 563-637-2428.
• • •
It seems the unsolved murder of Jennie Vigaletti I mentioned in my column in April is no longer an unsolved murder. No, Chief Logan didn’t finally crack the case open but I’m sure with the help of a time machine set for March of 1926, it would have been no problem for him.
With some excellent sleuthing by readers through the archives of the ODR and the West Union Argo-Gazette, the real story is that her abusive boyfriend, Carmino Delesio was found guilty of the horrid crime and was sent back to Italy. So, here’s my purpose for bringing this up again. I have spent several hours looking for her grave in Woodlawn Cemetery. With some expert help from the very knowledgeable cemetery employees (like they don’t have anything else to do this time of the year), we were able to pinpoint the actual plot she is buried in. It is a small grassy knoll with no grave marker. Here it comes. I would like to dignify her horrific and untimely death with some kind of marker stating she lived and died here and was a part of our community. I know it sounds sappy, but I was thinking we could collect donations to give her a modest stone with her name on it. Before I go too far, I would like some feedback from all my readers, (both of you). Let me know what you think.