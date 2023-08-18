The 150 Celebration Committee had a wrap up meeting concerning the community’s birthday party. By EVERY account, it was a huge success. Thanks to all who made it happen. They will soon be looking for volunteers for the 200-year celebration in 2073. Don’t be afraid of commitment. Raise your hand to help now.
• • •
Well, I got “schooled” by the Kluesner Sanitation driver last Thursday morning. I happened to be out in front when he was picking up my recycling bin. He got out of his truck and very kindly asked me not to put my home recycling into plastic bags, i.e., Fareway bags, then deposit into the bin.
I did not know this. For years we’ve had a small grocery bag hanging near the counter to throw our domestic recycling waste into. Plastics, paper, cans, bottles, and such. When full, I’d take the entire bag and throw it into the outside recycle bin. He asked that I empty the bag in the bin. Ahh… Now I can add that empty bag to my bag of bags I take to the Plentiful Pantry or the Kitchen Cupboard. Evidently the plastic bags don’t recycle well and “gum up the process.” Maybe you already knew this and are doing it correctly. I wasn’t but will from now on.
• • •
The Knights of Columbus/Columbus Club has decided to resurrect their scrap metal bin again at the club home at 2102 South Frederick. This is for scrap metal ONLY. The dumpster is a service to area residents who want to dispose metal items they no longer want or need. These items may be old appliances, lawn mowers, aluminum doors or siding, metal lawn furniture, small or large engines, bicycles, and any other old scrap METAL you may have. Money collected will be used to support Knights and Columbus Club community programs. This is NOT a garbage bin, please be disciplined about what you deposit.
• • •
Parents, don’t forget “Meet the teacher / Bring your bookbag night” at Wings Park, Little Husky and the Middle School on Monday, Aug. 21, from 4 – 7:30 p.m. This will be an opportunity for parents and students to meet their teachers, find and fill their lockers and learn the layout of the school prior to Wednesday’s first day of school crush.
• • •
Bingo is still being played at West One (basement of the Veridian building) on Sunday afternoons. Games start at 2 p.m. for early birds with the main games to follow. Although this takes place in the basement, there is an elevator to safely take you to the lower floor. They have a snack bar and for less than $20 you can play ALL the games called.
This is a fund raiser for the Oelwein Celebration events next summer. They graciously relinquished their celebration event this year, not to compete with the 150 Sesquicentennial. They are anxious to get back at it and promise next year’s event will be bigger and better! You can support them now by joining them at the bingo table and by volunteering to help make next year’s celebration great. By the way, a $500 jackpot went out last week.
• • •
Oelwein High’s Principal Tim Hadley is an “I’m just going to keep my head down and get it done” type of guy. He does everything at least 100%. For the last two weeks he was at Fort Jackson Army post in South Carolina, attending a segment of the Chaplain Captain Career Course. Captain (Principal) Hadley, Iowa Army National Guard, was elected class leader by his instructor and was awarded the prestigious Naismith award for having the highest physical fitness score of that group (many of them younger than Hadley), as well as being recognized on the commander’s list.
Tim and his wife Bethany rushed out of South Carolina by car so they could get back to Waterloo for the annual Guards Dine Out Saturday night as he is the chaplain of the Waterloo, 133rd infantry. From there, the couple left Oelwein at 3 a.m. to go to Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa, so Tim could compete in the “10K Trench Run” last Sunday morning.
So high school kids. Don’t be fooled by the very nice, easy-going, fun principal, Mr. Hadley. Don’t mess with him; push him around at your own peril.
• • •
Dates to remember: American Legion Kerns sweetcorn and chicken supper tonight 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Takes outs are available by calling 319-283-2964. A great supper for a free will donation.
Saturday night, Aug. 19, you can take in a great Beatles tribute show presented at the Williams Center’s main stage. (I know there is only one stage, but it really sounds cool when I say “MAIN stage.”)
The Oelwein Historical Museum is having their 21st annual Outdoor Flea Market this weekend. THAT thing you have been looking for is probably going to be there. Don’t miss out.
Hootenanny Friday night … not the television show but music, live at the historic Oelwein Coliseum. This show, in that building, are hidden treasures in our community.
Make a night of it. Come out after the chicken dinner at the Legion, walk across the street to the Coliseum for some hometown entertainment. A very inexpensive date night.
Oelwein Farmers Market is going full steam about this time of the year. Fresh garden cuisine, no weed pulling.
• • •
Have you ever noticed that a woman’s “I’ll be ready in 5 minutes,” and a man’s “I’ll be home in 5 minutes,” are exactly the same?