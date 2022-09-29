Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Early morning workouts

Clockwise from left, Roger Westendorf (in the cap), Greg Berns, Lavonne Teem, Jean Baldwin, “Bern” Vargason, Al Baldwin and Harold Teem. Not pictured, Dave Dreyer, normally a regular.

 JAKE BLITSCH | Oelwein Daily Register

O-Town Discounts at 330 S. Fredrick is sponsoring another Rugged Pro Wrestling Mania event this Saturday. This could be the table smashin’, ear bitin’, rope twistin’, body slammin’, tag teamin’, kidney stompin’, referee throwin’, no-holds-barred, jump up and smack down match of the ages! (whew) And the party will continue through the afternoon. The band, Youth Gone Wild, will play for your listening enjoyment. And who says there’s no such thing as a free meal? Well O-Town begs to differ with you. There WILL be a free meal provided by Tyson Food’s barbecue team.

And who doesn’t want to see an oldtime cupcake eating contest inside a bouncy house just to make it interesting? OK. You caught me. I made that last part up. I’m guessing the cupcake eating and the bouncy house are separate events.

