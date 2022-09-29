O-Town Discounts at 330 S. Fredrick is sponsoring another Rugged Pro Wrestling Mania event this Saturday. This could be the table smashin’, ear bitin’, rope twistin’, body slammin’, tag teamin’, kidney stompin’, referee throwin’, no-holds-barred, jump up and smack down match of the ages! (whew) And the party will continue through the afternoon. The band, Youth Gone Wild, will play for your listening enjoyment. And who says there’s no such thing as a free meal? Well O-Town begs to differ with you. There WILL be a free meal provided by Tyson Food’s barbecue team.
And who doesn’t want to see an oldtime cupcake eating contest inside a bouncy house just to make it interesting? OK. You caught me. I made that last part up. I’m guessing the cupcake eating and the bouncy house are separate events.
But there will be a 50/50 raffle, (but not in the bouncy house) and many prizes. Don’t miss this one.
I understand there is a new restaurant opening in Oelwein. It’s a teeny-weeny building across from O-Town. Sign says “Lunch Box” coming soon. The menu will be take out only. Watch this space.
You’ll be seeing Lions Club members this weekend conducting their annual White Cane Days at various businesses that will be accepting donations that support eyesight projects for which the Lions are known. So far, the Oelwein Lions have recycled more than 180,000 used glasses for use in underserved countries around the world. Please be generous with your donations.
How come when you get junk emails and try to unsubscribe, they want your email address. Didn’t they JUST send you an email at your address?
The best kept secret evidently isn’t a best kept secret at all. Only to me. Our Williams Wellness Center is a hive of activity. I thought it was only used in the early morning by a few because that’s when I was there. Boy was I wrong. There are over 1,300 members plus daily walk-ins of another 20 or so. The list of health opportunities is numerous.
There are multitudes of programs I never knew existed. Too numerous to mention here but if you go to your google machine and type in Oelwein Wellness Center you may be surprised how many programs are there waiting to make you healthier. Call 319-283-2312 and ask for Jessica Burkhart or Liz Eser. Liz instructs a S.L.A.M. class of ladies, Sweat Like A Mother, and Jessica keeps them moving in the very popular Silver Sneakers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. I guess the bottom line is, all the activity that happens at the Wellness Center was only a secret to me.
Sometimes on weekends I go to the Wellness Center early and I’m the only one in there and I think, “gee, it’s nice having my own gym.” But on weekdays when I go in at 6 a.m., there is a group of seven, sometimes more, already there, WINDING DOWN from their work out. These are of course the early rising, overachieving seniors who went to bed at 8 p.m. the night before and to them 5 a.m. is a full night’s sleep. I’m not part of their group but I am able to observe their determination. I’m 74 years old and for the most part I’m the baby and I have trouble keeping up. It’s unbelievable the activity and energy these youthful geriatrics have that early in the morning. One of the group, Harold Teem, had a birthday Tuesday. When I asked how old he was he proclaimed: four score and two. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of these walkers didn’t vote in the Hoover election.
But they are not just a group of individual walkers and weightlifters. Yes, I said weightlifters! They have become friends with each other over the many years they have been doing this. They walk, they talk, they know each other’s family history. They know each other’s hobbies, their religion and of course their politics, which is often kept at a low hum.
It’s not just a group of individual athletes who have coincidently arrived at the same time (in the darkness of morning). What it really is, is a community within. Neighbors, not living next door but in the next lane, going around the track. They have a deep respect for each other and probably in a loose family narrative, a heartfelt fondness for each other.
And on Friday they have a communal sugar get-together after their work out. They take turns bringing in treats on that day. Never mind that they just walked 5 miles and lost 450 calories. They’ve earned it, by golly! And by the way, don’t let the cookies on the table and the scale in the background of that picture confuse you. One of them is an illusion.
Hey! Just a shout out to Marybeth Jaggard and the coffee klatch at the Methodist Church on Sunday. I’m glad you all are enjoying my column. Well, some of you. Well, one of you anyway.