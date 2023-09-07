Around Town

When I was coerced into writing this column by Kaye Frazer over a year ago, people asked me if I would be putting in birthdays and anniversaries. I said, “Absolutely not.” I thought it would be too easy to miss some and get into trouble. OK … so this week I’m including a couple of anniversaries. So much for my tough stance. But in my defense these have a quirky twist.
• • •
Last week there were two couples celebrating their anniversary, with individual families announcing, in the ODR, a card shower for their parents. A closer look shows both couples being married on Sept. 1 in 1963. They were Harry and Annie Munson and Carolyn and Larry Werner. In 1963 these two young couples knew nothing of each other. The Werners, married in West Union, the Munsons in Manchester. Fast forward a couple of years and the two couples’ paths would cross as they were celebrating with a wonderful anniversary supper at the Red Fox Inn in Waverly. They both saw each other and asked what brought the others there that evening? That’s when they came to the realization that they were married on the same day.
• • •
Stay with me, I promise it gets better. So, the Werners and the Munsons became lifelong friends and shared anniversaries out together for many years to come. Of course, both couples have children and Werners’ son Scott and Munsons’ daughter Chris both attended Oelwein High, and even rode the school bus together. Fast forward some years and Harry, getting a haircut at Carolyn Werner’s beauty shop in her home, shared that his daughter Chris was going to visit some friends in Chicago soon. Carolyn countered that her son Scott would be going on a visit to Chicago soon also. The two offspring, as a measure of convenience, were able to make their trip together, albeit going to different parts of the city. At the end of their individual visits, they made the trip back to Oelwein together and went their separate ways. That separation didn’t last long, and the two travelers started seeing each other and were eventually married. Chris Munson became Mrs. Scott Werner and 23 years later the couple is still traveling the roads together.
• • •
Dave Moore, who for the last 20 years has been the name and face associated with the Oelwein Coliseum, called me very excited about a band that contacted him about playing at our acclaimed music venue.
He explained to me over the phone, almost out of breath with excitement, that this band called Throwback Jack has a huge following in the NE Iowa area. It is a country and western band and according to Moore, they have been packing them in, wherever they play. Here’s the kicker. They called Dave because they were interested in playing at the very historic Oelwein Coliseum. According to Lisa, one of the band’s promoters, they made a visit to the Coliseum, and they were blown away at the musical history of this venue and are very anxious to play here.
Come to the Coliseum Saturday, Sept. 9, from 6 – 9 p.m., and be ready to tap your toes, stomp your feet, scoot your boots in a line dance or just swing your favorite partner around the dance floor. This seven-piece ensemble comes with a violin, steel guitar and other traditional instruments and has on stage male and female lead singers. You’ll wanna show up so you can hear Throwback Jack fill that building with the old country tunes that used to rattle the windows.
• • •
Joanna Howell, owner of Ma & Pa’s, with some help from her employees and volunteers, has started making noon lunches available for delivery for area residents. They call it “Volunteers for Seniors” (Meals by Ma & Pa’s). It is not under any agency, they only do it because there appears to be a need in our area for this service. The meals delivered are only available Tuesday through Friday. There is no connection with the NE Iowa Agency for Aging program. This is just another option. The cost is $6 per meal; if interested in more information call Ma & Pa’s restaurant, 319-283-6658.
• • •
The Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll drive is getting near. This year’s drive will begin on Thursday and run through Saturday, Sept. 14-16. Approximately 100 KC and other community volunteers will be out with their yellow vests at businesses throughout Oelwein. The recipients of this drive’s donations stay in Oelwein and go to various agencies. It helps those with mental challenges to live fuller lives.
The list is extensive including the Oelwein KC’s Fun Day, (this Sunday from 3-5 p.m.), school activities for special needs, and Goodwill Industries Special Olympics. It helps people you see every day around town and offers living opportunities like Alternative Living and others here in Oelwein. There are daily activities like Quality Choices and Full Circle that rely on money from the Tootsie Roll drive that provide services for those in need.
• • •
The Friday night sports broadcast on KOEL is long gone but you can still listen to the game provided by HuskyCast.com. The games are streamed live at www.thehuskycast.com from your computer, phone, or blue tooth on your car radio! Don’t miss the play by play by Coach Chris DeBack on Friday night at 6:45 p.m.
• • •
The guys at coffee were talking about the long wait to get the Mealey fixed. One self-proclaimed historian was sure it didn’t take that long to build it.