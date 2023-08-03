“Hi, welcome home” to our new (interim) Middle School Principal, Jayme Hurley. Jayme isn’t a newcomer to Oelwein as he grew up here and graduated at Oelwein High School in 1995. According to a press release, the interim title is to get him here to get the new school year started. There will be a formal interview process later. Jayme’s wife Rachel (Harper) is a 1996 OHS grad. The Hurleys currently live in Independence and have six children. Mr. Hurley’s sister Tammy (Ingels) teaches in the Oelwein Community School District’s online program.
• • •
The mid-point of the summer is past us again. I can tell by the drone of the engines of the flying tractors in the air. I find this occurrence bitter-sweet. The waning summer gives way to fall and the end of fall means … ugh … winter. But I really do find the buzz and the moan a soothing form of a “mechanical nature” we’ve come to expect. The yellow aircraft, insect-like, darting around the countryside spewing a fog of healthy serum to Iowa’s beloved corn.
• • •
Saturday, Aug. 12, will be our annual Italian Heritage Day. This will be the Second annual Kaye Frazer Day celebration. She was so proud of her Italian ancestry. She often reminded us through her column, the strength of our community was due to hard-working immigrants of various nationalities. Oelwein was indeed a melting pot of new Americans.
A lot of festivities will fill Redgate Park with fond memories from locals and travelers returning from afar. The Bocce Ball tournament is getting bigger every year. This year they are paying out $100 to the top five teams. This could bring in some ringers. But I’m sure our hometown team can hold their own. It’s $10 per team to suit up. Hey! Maybe they should have prizes for the most original Bocce Ball team uniform. Are there Bocce Ball cheerleaders? I see potential for this thing getting REALLY big. How ‘bout we throw this into the mix, Dan Stasi announcing play-by-play of the final games over the park’s public address system?
And if that’s not enough to wet your entertainment whistle, let me now hypnotize you into submission (I was saving this one), come and get a selfie with the famous Luigi’s Chicken!
• • •
“Belle e Forti Le Donne Italo-Americane” (Beautiful Strong Italian American Women), is the slogan for the Italian American Women of Iowa. Last year our event in Oelwein piqued the interest of this group and their President, Jennifer Caito-Ellingson, who joined us. She was excited with Oelwein’s enthusiasm, and she promised to return. As I understand it, she and others of the organization will be attending. Perhaps Oelwein can start their own chapter, promoting Oelwein’s proud Italian women’s history!
Graziano Italian sausage sandwiches on Leo’s Italian bread will be served at a luncheon (while they last). These are always very tasty. You get your money’s worth with these sandwiches because they will stay with you for a long time. When I interviewed Anthony Ricchio about the menu, I asked him how to spell Graziano. He hesitated then said, “Oh, it’s on the tee shirt I have on,” and proceeded to slowly read it off for me. Now if it’s spelled backwards in my column, it’s because Anthony read it upside-down.
• • •
Mass will be celebrated at Woodlawn Cemetery in the afternoon by Father Ray Atwood. A tent will be set up to defuse the warm afternoon sun. New this year are the inflatables for the kids. The public is MORE than welcome to join in these festivities. You don’t need to be Italian! It’s fun to hear the stories of our community’s beginnings.
• • •
Did you know you can find old stories about Oelwein in the newspaper archives through the Oelwein Public Library website? It’s free and I promise, after you get used to the search process you can spend hours going down one “rabbit hole” to the next. If you have hours to spend, you might even learn something. This is cheap entertainment, and you don’t have to leave home to do it. Check it out.
• • •
The Oelwein American Legion is having its annual Kerns Sweetcorn and Chicken Dinner on Friday, Aug. 18. Our hours of serving or take out will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Please join us for this event, a free will donation will get you fed for the evening.
• • •
The Sesquicentennial celebration was a wonderful event for Oelwein, but I must admit, I’m glad it’s over. We had a lot of fun and I plan to be on the next 175 centennial strategy committee too (insert eye roll here). I’ll be 101 years old, but you can’t deny my experience.
• • •
Imagine if you will … An atheist stuck at a green light behind a car with a “Honk if you love Jesus” bumper sticker.