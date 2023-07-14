Around Town

Welcome to all our guests and those returning home for this exciting sesquicentennial celebration. I hope everyone has a fun and safe weekend. There are so many events planned for this week — music, food, parade and children’s activities.
Not to mention the family and friends’ get-togethers.
A very warm welcome especially to our special “Oelwein” guest, Sylvia Oelwein from Germany. I hope you get a chance to meet her and perhaps get a selfie with her. As busy as it will be, please save some time to attend the church of your choice or in private prayer to be thankful for what we have in Oelwein.
• • •
If you’ve driven through City Park, you may have noticed the beautiful flower display as you come across the creek from the west. My good friend and mentor Kaye Frazer mentioned this in her column in 2021 but I want to do a follow up on this story. Mike and Donna Buhman, now of Oelwein, adopted this otherwise highly visible but unserved space and turned it into an attractive addition to the park. The Buhmans did this with the permission of the Park Department but NO financial support. They have provided the flowers and some mulch that spruces that area of the park for three years now.
Mike Buhman retired a while ago from his tractor repair business (Mike’s Tractor Shop) north of Maynard. He and his wife Donna moved to their home close to the Oelwein City Park and seem to be enjoying their retirement. But Mike is not one to sit around and do nothing. He saw a need to plant flowers where there was none… BUT should be. I asked Mike how long he would continue doing this and his answer was simple. “Until I don’t want to do it anymore,” he quipped. Hopefully they will continue their flower artistry for a while longer.
Mike and Donna do this out of the goodness of their hearts but admitted they would like to plant the flowers in the ground rather than pots and cover it with mulch,
“But that gets kind of expensive,” he said. When driving through City Park, take time to enjoy Mike’s labor of love. Take time to smell the flowers!
• • •
I’ve been desperately trying to find out what the status of the old Pizza Hut building is. Some very accomplished local landscapers completed a mega retaining wall around this building this summer which gave me hope that business deals were getting closer. I struck out and the contractors were being tight-lipped about it or didn’t really know. Rumor is (and you know I hate to spread rumors...just kidding) they are looking for investors. Maybe you’ve been wondering how you could get into the restaurant business. Here’s your chance.
• • •
The Oelwein Parks and Rec Department is putting together an “adult co-ed kickball league.” I had no idea what this is, but it intrigued me. So, I went to the Google machine to find out what adult kickball is. It is exactly what we played at recess, so many years ago. It’s played like baseball, with a huge rubber ball. Google says… “Over the years adult kickball is the perfect blend of socializing, fun, and competition.” Perhaps we’ll see it as an Olympic sport in the future. Call the Wellness Center, 283-2312, for more information. This could be a chance to relive your best subject in school, recess!
• • •
Have you been “flocked” yet? Not, the Christmas tree flocked. The flamingo flocked! The class of 2025 is fundraising for post-prom activities next spring. My front yard was adorned with a dozen or so of the plastic birds late Sunday evening. Now I’ll admit, there was a day when if I looked out my front window on a Sunday morning and saw a group of pink flamingos (or elephants) I would have rolled over and said… “Oh Lord not again.”
Oh, sure they look cute, but I promise you, they are not permanent. So, I’ll make a $20 donation to the committee to pass them on to someone else. It’s a fun project and I’m glad to see these young people getting involved in something positive so early in the year. Email stewartn2025@oelwein.k12.ia.us to put somebody on your list to be flamingo flocked.
• • •
The Oelwein American Legion is having a pancake breakfast Saturday morning, July 15th. It’s going to be a busy day for just about every resident in Oelwein and we suspect the opportunities to find breakfast that morning will be difficult. We will be serving from 7 until 9 a.m. Not a long time but we hope it relieves the breakfast conundrum a little. Our members have other things to do that day also. A free will offering will get you a full belly.
• • •
Paul Schmitz has everything in place that will create a time capsule on the library property. If you would like to leave ANYTHING for the time capsule project, show up tomorrow between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m. at the capsule site. Look for the blue tent. Deposit your treasures, photos, documents, writings, books or anything else you would like to be reviewed by you or your family members in 25 years. How about a letter addressed to your grandchildren for their eyes only, at the later date. The vault will be closed at 3 p.m. and not opened again until July 15, 2048. Deposits should be brought in one gallon Ziplocked bags. No limit to how many you can bring. When it’s full, it’s full. Opening this in 25 years will be like winning the lottery!
• • •
I may not know how to use TikTok, but I can write in cursive, do long division and tell time on clocks with hands … so there’s that.