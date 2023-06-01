The Memorial Day weekend was spectacular. Of course, the great weather contributed to the successful weekend. I spent a lot of time out to Woodlawn Cemetery over the past couple weeks and it was wonderful seeing the stream of cars out there decorating family graves. As I mentioned Monday at the ceremony, “Death may be the end of life, but not the end of love.” The huge crowds at the cemetery give testament to that thought.
Lt. Colonel Jason Hornberg was a perfect example of our “Speakers Homecoming: A Tradition of Honoring Our Own.” He is the epitome of the success we hope for all our Oelwein youth. Not just militarily, but leadership in all walks of life.
The Legion Auxiliary sponsored an essay contest revolving around the poem, “In Flanders Fields.” Tammy Stasi, fifth-grade teacher, read the poem to her students and tasked them with putting into their own words the meaning of the poppy. The first-place winner was Bryleigh Boutin. Bryleigh not only shared her interpretation of the significance of the poppy but wrote a poem about it. The essay was creative, well written, and her delivery was remarkable!
Another first for us was introducing this year’s Miss Poppy, Sara March. She was a crowd pleaser.
Pastor Dave Byrd of the First Baptist Church gave the Invocation and the Benediction and it’s no wonder that his congregation likes him so well. His Memorial Day words were very inspirational.
• • •
The Oelwein Lions had offered to reconstruct the area around the flagpole at Saur-King Jet Plaza. They recently finished it, and it compliments that space beautifully. The Lions crew also designed it to be mower friendly. I’m sure the parks department workers will appreciate that.
• • •
The first Party in the Park is scheduled for Thursday, June 8. It appears that this one may be held in the street in front of Depot Park (formerly Plaza Park). There will be a crowning of the 2023/24 Miss Oelwein that evening. Food vendors will be abundant, and the Detour Band will play live, to soothe your tired soul. Lots of prizes and drawings. Bring chairs to soothe your tired feet!
• • •
YAAAA!!!! They finally got the traffic light fixed at the corner of East Charles and 8th Avenue. After several years of frustrations from drivers who frequent that intersection,
it’s now working as it should! A blinking red light that allows the traffic to alternate in a very smooth and fair traffic flow. Thank you, City of Oelwein, for listening to your citizens.
OH… Never mind. It’s broken again.
• • •
They are starting to take names and contact info for people who are interested in volunteering for the Sesquicentennial event in July! Currently, we have 135 shifts that need to be filled. If you or your employees, organizations, friends or family members are interested in helping fill the slots, please contact the OCAD office! The volunteer times are for July 14th and July 15th! They need volunteers to sell souvenirs, wrist bands, beer tickets, serving beer, etc. Please help us if you can! Thank you so much!
• • •
There is a new celebrity in our community. Thyron “T” Mathews, Oelwein’s barbecue king, has skyrocketed to national prominence. “T” and eight competitors from across the country participated in the Series 2 of the American Barbecue Showdown on Netflix. The final show aired on Friday night, May 26.
Mathews was the ultimate winner of Season 2, being crowned the American Barbecue Showdown Champion with a whopping $50,000 purse.
“T” came to Oelwein from a small farming community called Royal, in southern Florida. He received a football scholarship to Upper Iowa University in Fayette. In his senior year, two very important events changed his life forever.
He interviewed with Sheriff Marty Fisher and was immediately hired as a correctional officer. The other, more memorable thing that happened that year, was that he married Terrishane, the love of his life forever.
Great cooks don’t start out as great cooks. They start out as “OK” cooks and then work hard to prove themselves.
“T” has worked hard and winning a national cooking championship, with millions of viewers watching, puts him in the category as a “great” cook. “T” is not bashful about crediting his achievements to his faith in God and his wife’s faith in him.
He learned to enjoy cooking as a young child being around his father and his grandfather. He brought his love for cooking to Iowa. Some of his first opportunities to show his cooking skills on a grill were the very early Party in the Park events right here in Oelwein. It was when he kept running out of food at his vending trailer that “T” realized he must be doing something right. Netflix’s American Barbecue Showdown Champion took advantage of every opportunity while on camera to mention, with pride, his new hometown of Oelwein, Iowa.
What’s next for “T”? Perhaps global recognition? Congratulations Mr. Mathews and thank you for representing Oelwein in such a positive light. We are very proud of you.