Kudos (thanks, Kaye) to the ODR, specifically staff writers Deb Kunkle, Mira Schmitt-Cash, and Gidal Kaiser for their stories recently on four prominent Oelwein women. In the old days it used to be called something like National Secretary’s week. This is an expansion of that, “Saluting women in the workplace.”
The stories about Jamie Jacobs, Becky Renslow, Joanna Howell, and Lisa Bahe were interesting and inspiring. I imagine the paper could do that for hundreds of other women “around town,” that keep our city on track for community success.
• • •
American Legion Boys State is a week of leadership and patriotism opportunities. We have five delegates from Oelwein High School attending this summer. They are juniors: Blake Spence, Ayden James, Aden Yearous, Brady Schulmeister, and Lane Rechkemmer. We are very appreciative of our sponsors: Community Bank, Rotary, VFW Post 1725, and Sons of the American Legion.
• • •
The weather hasn’t been very cooperative to spend much time outside lately, but as soon as the thermometer rises you must get the little ones to the west side of the library and check out the Musical Instrument Garden. This is an interactive display of different kinds of music making devices. This includes a harmonious xylophone, easy-to-the-ear drums, and some melodic chimes. Many have strikers attached, that allow the child (or adult) to be creative and let their musical juices flow. Some have their music induced by tapping the instrument by hand.
Psychologists say that adding an outdoor musical garden or sensory sound park will excite and inspire children musically, while experiencing the benefits of spending time in a natural environment. I can’t wait to see and hear the kids striking an instrument and watching their eyes smile in accomplishment.
• • •
Next Tuesday at 7 p.m. is the High School Pops Concert. This is always a spring music festival like no other. Because there are over 130 students involved in one choir or another, the seats will fill up fast.
Darci Fuelling, who came up through the ranks so to speak (OHS-grad), directs these kids to near musical perfection. The great part of this is she does it in such a way that the students are enthusiastic to be part of it. Some of it’s the fun songs they perform. But mostly because she knows exactly how to inspire them, challenge their talents. This gives a sense of achievement.
That’s teaching!
The performance on Tuesday night will be a five-fer: five different choirs, covering a variety of grades, genders, and talents. There will be the Mix Choir, the Bass Choir (young men), the Concert Choir, the extremely popular Belle Voce (young women) and the return of the Show Choir. The Show Choir hasn’t been part of this Pops Concert since the Covid outbreak, so you’ll be in for a treat to see them back. This will be a little longer than usual but worth every minute of your time. This is open to the public with no cost. Come early or listen to it from the hallway.
• • •
Kids Fly FREE at the Oelwein Airport, next Saturday morning, May 20. Flights begin at 8 a.m. to noon, pending good weather.
This flight opportunity for kids was founded in 1992. The Young Eagles program is dedicated to giving youth, ages 8–17, a chance to go flying in a general aviation airplane. These flights are offered free of charge and are made possible through the generosity of members of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 227. Visit them on Facebook EAA227. Questions: Call 283-5089. It’s the only program of its kind, with the sole mission to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation. Today, the Young Eagles program has flown more than 2 million kids.
Contact: eaa227.com for preregistration. Online liability form must be printed, signed, and accompany youth prior to flight. For onsite registration a parent/legal guardian must be present to sign in the child. This is for kids 8 through 17 and rides will be given on a first come – first served basis.
• • •
OCAD has hanging baskets of flowers for the downtown area for sale again this year. The cost is $50 each and can be purchased as a memorial to a loved one or to celebrate an event in someone else’s life. Individuals or
businesses can purchase them to support and beautify Oelwein. They will remain hanging through the summer and will add beauty to our downtown area.
Let’s get a little deeper in the weeds here (no pun intended), on where these flower baskets come from. They are a product of some of Oelwein’s Future Farmers. The High School Horticulture Class, under the supervision of teacher Bethany Pillard, gets these soon-to-be floral attractions as plugs in the early spring. They are nurtured in the school’s greenhouse by the students who learn about plant systems, various soil components, appropriate hydration, and the need to prevent potential diseases.
• • •
Remember, when you’re able to help someone … be glad and do it. That could be God answering someone else’s prayer through you.