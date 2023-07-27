I’m not sure I want to turn this space into a “Welcome Wagon” page, but I am excited to tell you about a nice young couple who has moved to Oelwein from the Omaha area. Kyle and Aubrey Honeycutt have been hired as the new softball coaches at Upper Iowa University. OK, here’s the back story. Aubrey is the head coach and husband Kyle is her assistant. They held the same positions at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. That location was 10 hours from their home and Fayette is only five hours from Omaha. They’ve cut their commute in half. For that reason … and they said, “Softball wasn’t a major sport in S.D., an area that has seven months of winter is NOT conducive to the game.” We wish them much success with the Peacocks. They have moved into Jim and Midge Arnold’s house, and they seem excited about being here. Thank you, Mrs. and Mr. Honeycutt, for choosing Oelwein. It’s a really great place to live. We hope you will be here for many years. • • • Here’s something you don’t hear about every day. SISTERS (not the rosary beads kind of sisters but) Shelby (Shaffer) Eldridge and Sara Shaffer of Oelwein graduated last Saturday from Walden University. Both graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing, and both took the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Board of examination, and both obtained a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner license, (PMHNP-BC). Both are OHS graduates! Shelby a 2009 OHS grad and Sara followed in 2012. Sara will be a Nurse Practitioner at MercyOne Clinic in Oelwein. Shelby is currently a Health Care Coordinator at Arlington Place. When asked about her path to health care stardom, Shelby said, “I would like to dedicate a special thanks to my loved ones who have been part of this journey, especially my son Rhett, husband Michael, dad Terry, mom Lori, stepdad Randy and my sister Sara. I could not have done this without their patience, support, and encouragement throughout this educational journey.” • • • In spite of hurricanes, tornados, landsides, fires, and floods … (well, really, just floods), the SHOW MUST GO ON! The Beatles are coming to the Williams Center as scheduled on Aug. 19. OK … not the real Beatles but Beatles wannabes — “American English, The Complete Beatles Tribute.” To get tickets in advance you can call the Wellness Center at 283-2312, or the OCAD office at 283-1105. Ticket prices are $10 for each Beatle on stage ($40). That’s a bargain. • • • The new school year is just around the corner but here’s a new twist in student apparel selection that you probably didn’t know about. For the last couple of years Oelwein Community School has sanctioned the idea of making appropriate clothing available through donations to high school students at no cost to them. It’s not an income-based environment at all. The clothing is all donated, cleaned and offered to anyone who needs or just wants an addition to their wardrobe. There is a lot of sports related attire (Husky stuff), but the variety of items is much more than that: hats, gloves, coats, pants, shirts, dresses, decent shoes, and new, personal toiletry items. • • • It started out as clothing donated to the guidance office by concerned employees who saw a need. The purpose was to give these items to students who may not have the means to buy new. It was to be discreet so that they could come in and help themselves without judgement or scrutiny. But it has become a go-to place for any student to come in and just look around. The reasons students may want to check through the racks of clothing are endless. Mrs. Yearous (Lesley) has been managing the intake and distribution of clothing and other items since its inception. She ran with it, and it has morphed into a popular room for students to sort through clothing options and walk out with “new to them” addition to their wardrobe. The Husky Closet is in Room 14, affectionately known as the “Champ Center.” Lesley gave one story that a girl came in and said it was so cold in Mr. So-n-so’s classroom and asked if she could get a jacket. Done. One student came in and said she needed PE shoes. Done. • • • This is not Mrs. Yearous’ main job. She is a behavioral interventionist/Para. She occasionally volunteers her time to help students who come into her room. Sometimes she comes in before school or meets with them after the normal classroom schedule, to assist them. When the inventory stays too long it is re-donated to the Plentiful Pantry for others in need to take a look. Lesley would entertain the idea of receiving more donations, but it must go through her, NOT left at any other school facility. You may contact her at 319-283-2731, Ext. 1214 or find her on Facebook. • • • Just a quick farewell to Deb Kunkle who has been at the Oelwein Register for many years and will retire on July 30. She has been so helpful to me in all my submissions over the last 20 years. She guided me, corrected my English and spelling, and sometimes had to rein me in on a variety of topics. I think she and Kaye Frazer ganged up on me to take over this column, but it’s been a pleasure working with you. Deb, you will be missed by so many readers of this newspaper. Thank you and enjoy your retirement.
