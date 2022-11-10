Around Town

The elections are over and of course there were winners and losers, but the television viewers are the real winners. No more back, to back, to back attacks on otherwise good, decent people.
AHHHhhh … Back to good old fashioned wholesome commercials promising bears getting the cleanest wipes with their chosen TP. Isn’t that a sad commentary when we consider that back to normal?
• • •
Why is it when you receive an unsolicited email trying to sell you something, join something or want your opinion, and you want to unsubscribe, you have to put your email address in that tiny little rectangle box at the bottom. Don’t they already have your email?
• • •
Tonight is the annual American Legion Auxiliary’s Veterans Day supper. Roast beef with REAL mashed potatoes (and other stuff).
We are very fortunate to have the Oelwein Police Department and our local Fareway grocery store as co-sponsors. We appreciate their involvement and their respect for our local veterans. Serving from 4:30 to 6:30 (or until they run out). Free will donation and veterans eat free. Take-outs available by calling 319-283-2964.
• • •
Keep those bags full of bags coming to the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard.
Sister Mary Carol Hamilton said they can use ALL you bring them.
• • •
Treats, Streets & Avenues Recipe Collection — Holiday Edition, Thursday Nov. 17, 4-7 p.m. downtown Oelwein. Pick up your cover, ring and location list, a few recipes, and samples at the OCAD office, 6 South Frederick. Then make your way around downtown to receive recipe cards and samples at participating businesses. No charge to join in on this fun event.
• • •
Friends of MercyOne annual bake sale, Tuesday, Nov. 22, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Look for them at the Emergency entrance hallway.
• • •
Just a tease for now. “Christmas with the Celts” will be presented at the Williams Center for the Arts, Sunday, Nov. 27. This promises to be an exhilarating holiday event to put you in the Christmas spirit. More next week.
• • •
The Plentiful Pantry will be sponsoring a “Community Thanksgiving.” This has never been tried before to my recollection but on Sunday, Nov. 20, ALL are invited to share a Thanksgiving meal as a community, at NO charge.
The meal will be at the High School Cafeteria from noon until 4 p.m. The Pantry has partnered with some very generous co-sponsors like Fidelity Bank, Century 21 Real Estate, Fareway, Dollar Fresh and Pizza Ranch.
I see this not only as a very ambitious venture but timely, in the need to draw us all back together again for a calming “neighborhood” get together. It is a wonderful out-of-the-box idea. To be honest I think it’s crazy, but crazy good! And speaking of crazy, at this quasi-family event, how do we keep goofy Uncle Ezra from setting off his annual Thanksgiving fireworks in the school parking lot?
Seriously, I hope this meal will be successful in this opportunity to be thankful for each other.
• • •
I want to thank all my fellow veterans for their service on this day of their national recognition. Being a veteran means you gave up your current, maybe comfortable way of life, to be ready to sacrifice all, in the protection of your country. Dying wasn’t really on our mind while raising your right hand to take that oath … but many did.
Those who had their life taken from them were often victims of circumstances, casualties because of their environment. We look back now and give them the hero status they deserve. Not necessarily because of bravery, though there was plenty of that, but because of their commitment to the oath they took. They were given an order to be in that given spot and they would not shirk their duty.
Now saying all of that, I believe every person who puts on the uniform of our country did their part to advance or maintain the freedom of America. Regardless of where you were stationed or what your service occupation was, you contributed. For that reason, you should be considered special in our society. We don’t need to revere every veteran, but we certainly should regard them as distinctive. Thanking them for their service is, at the very least, appropriate.
We have a flag hanging inside the Legion Hall that says … ALL GAVE SOME. SOME GAVE ALL. I think that defines this essay concisely, but in fewer words.
Happy Veterans Day to those who served, and please God, hold in your arms those wounded warriors and those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.