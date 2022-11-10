Around Town

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The elections are over and of course there were winners and losers, but the television viewers are the real winners. No more back, to back, to back attacks on otherwise good, decent people.

AHHHhhh … Back to good old fashioned wholesome commercials promising bears getting the cleanest wipes with their chosen TP. Isn’t that a sad commentary when we consider that back to normal?

