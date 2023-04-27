Around Town

There is a Sq-centennial meeting at the OCAD office on May 4th, at 4 p.m. The public is invited as we need many more volunteers for this very big July event. The OCAD office has already become a 150-souvenir store. Many Sq-centennial items may be purchased now before they are all picked over that week. Oelwein jigsaw puzzles, “Oelwein” wine from Germany, Tee shirts, can coolies and lots of other fun items you may want to gift your family members that have moved away. Carolyn Spence said pre-event sales are already very brisk.
I was able to preview the 150 booklet and I think it came out very well. Lots of pictures, lots of stories about the last 50 years since the 100-year Centennial in 1973. BUT the entire 100th centennial booklet has been preserved by combining it into the new booklet, so buying the new gets you 150 years of Oelwein history. We have a limited number of those, and they are sure to be a collector’s item and will go fast. They have gone to press but are not available yet. Call Carolyn or Deb at the OCAD office for more details. (319) 283-1105. Tell them Jake sent you!
• • •
Any Mollie B fans out there? Raise your hands. WOW, who knew? The Queen of Polka is coming to Fairbank on Sunday, June 4, to share her talents with a polka Mass at IC Church. A free will donation brunch will be served by the NCYC (National Catholic Youth Conference) kids in the church hall from 9:30-Noon. After that there will be a Mollie B public performance at Riverside Park. A goodwill offering will get you a couple hours of classic squeeze-box polka music.
Now here’s a news flash! This multitalented, gifted singer and instrumentalist (plays 15 instruments) has Oelwein connections. Mollie is a second cousin to the very lovable and well-known Fareway star, Sandy Hallberg. Their grandparents were siblings.
You may have heard of the Jim Busta Polka Band that’s played around NE Iowa for years. Mollie B(usta) is the daughter of band leader Jim Busta. Mollie has a master’s degree in music and a following of millions on her show on the RFD-TV channel aired twice a week.
• • •
Memorial Day is getting close and as always, we will be asking for an army of volunteers to raise the Avenue of Flags at Woodlawn Cemetery and the single flags on our veterans’ graves. These flags will be going up at 8 a.m. (sharp) on Saturday, May 20. We send out groups of families, including youngsters and parents, with a map and a bundle of small flags to be placed at veterans’ graves. Often this event takes about an hour for the entire cemetery. Please consider helping with this very patriotic event. Bring the kids so they can experience this small but symbolic gesture, for those who have sacrificed so much.
• • •
I’m sure if you had a flag flying through the winter it’s probably looking a little tired by now. We have replacement flags for sale at the Legion and you can bring that worn flag to our drop box there or Ace Hardware has a drop box. On June 6 we will have a solemn flag retirement ceremony.
• • •
Sometimes I throw out events or information that seems a long way down the pike. This is one of those times … kind of.
Let’s talk SWEETCORN. I understand it will probably be after July 4th before we’ll realize the mouthwatering Kerns’ sweetcorn. There is so much back story to how this corn gets on your plate (or in some cases on your lap). That garden trailer you see down on Subway’s corner is a small tip of a larger sweetcorn iceberg.
In 1999, at the age of 15, Blake Kerns rented two acres of abandoned crop land, borrowed a planter, and seeded sweet corn. Twenty years later he’s still planting, picking, and delivering fresh picked, homegrown produce.
Blake starts the seeding process very early in the year by corn standards. The seeds are covered with biodegradable plastic that gives the seedlings the heat they need to grow fast. The method of getting the plastic over the corn is done by a machine, in late March or April. It is a tedious task and at times the plastic is uncooperative, fighting the Iowa spring winds.
The Oelwein Kerns’ branded product has captured a market all over the Midwest. He does deliver to HyVee and Fareway stores in Waterloo, Dubuque, Iowa City, Coralville, Cedar Rapids and more. That’s the local story, but the iceberg now gets bigger. HyVee brings in semi-trucks (25) to the Kerns farm and delivers that to over 260 of their stores in several states. Blake told me at that point it becomes “HyVee” sweet corn, without the Kerns’ brand.
Oelwein should be very proud and grateful for this once fledgling business, started by such an ambitious young man with deep Oelwein roots. It has now blossomed into a huge produce giant.
• • •
If you haven’t purchased tickets to the Rocket Man Show, Elton John tribute, being performed tomorrow night at the Williams Center, it might be too late. This is going to be an awesome musical spectacle. It promises to flood your senses of sight and sound. Call (319) 283-1105 and hope tickets are still available.
• • •
Has anyone tried unplugging the United States and plugging it back in?