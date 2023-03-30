GOOD NEWS! We have a speaker for our Memorial Day program at Woodlawn Cemetery in May. Lt. Colonel Jason Hornberg has been in the National Guard for 25 years.
He is a 1998 graduate of Oelwein High School and has several degrees from Loras, UNI and the University of Nebraska. Jason is the son of Donna Hornberg of Oelwein and Roger Hornberg of Davenport. More to come, watch this space.
• • •
The Middle School band concert is on Monday night at 6 p.m. in the OMS Auditorium. All are welcome — you don’t need to have a child or grandchild in the performance to attend. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to see these budding musicians now, so you can say you saw them long before they ever performed with the Boston Pops!
• • •
Tomorrow is OCAD’s great Easter Basket hunt. It is always a fun time for the kids and the business sponsors. Chuck Geilenfeld is in charge of the weather so you may want to dig your parka out of the closet Friday night just in case.
• • •
The OWLs (Oelwein Writer’s League) have been resurrected thanks to some very gifted writers. The OWLs gave me my start in serious writing. It gave me the confidence to reach out to the public with my stories. This group meets every second Monday of the month at 10 a.m. in the library’s meeting room. The next meeting will be Monday, April 10.
• • •
Last Wednesday was Vietnam War Remembrance Day. I hope you took a moment to remember those who served in Vietnam during that long ago war which ended in 1975. 2,709,000 US military personnel were sent to Asia to assist South Vietnam in its defense against Communist aggression. March 29th marked the date of the last American war death, which occurred in 1975. Marshalltown native Darwin Judge was one of those last casualties.
• • •
The old HUMACH building downtown is rumored to be opening a coffee shop and/ or Carpet cleaning and/or tanning salon in the near future. Now … I have no confirmation about this news, so we’ll categorize it as rumor for now. If I’m right, “winner, winner chicken dinner.” If I’m wrong, well, I’ve always said, most of the things in my column are true.
• • •
As the NCAA tournaments wind down some of us feel basketball withdrawal. I know there are probably many others that could care less. I am admittedly an Iowa State fan but I’m very proud of the Hawkeye women. Anything that promotes the state of Iowa in a positive light makes me happy. Hawkeye women play tonight on ESPN at 8:30 p.m.
• • •
The Riverview Center for sexual abuse advocacy agency is sponsoring a display in April at the Oelwein Library featuring sexual assault awareness. April is sexual assault awareness month, and the Riverview Center frequently works with libraries on awareness projects. I hope many Oelwein area residents take advantage of viewing this display of a very serious problem.
• • •
Deb and Carolyn at OCAD wanted me to remind you they are still taking reservations for their Scotland trip later this year. And people are already signing up for the Ireland trip in 2024.
• • •
Construction of phase two for Plaza Park will begin soon. This will include landscaping, grass seeding and MAYBE some exciting historic art features on the site of the old Plaza building.
• • •
Plans for the Oelwein 150 celebration are moving forward steadily. The list of events is close to being finalized and published: Parade, fireworks, contests, bands, eateries, and events for the kids. There will be a Sesquicentennial souvenir store set up at the OCAD office. There is another planning committee meeting Thursday, April 6, at 4 p.m. in the OCAD meeting room. Anyone interested in being part of the planning is invited to attend. Mark your calendars for July 14, 15 and 16.
• • •
The Williams Center for the Performing Arts hosted over 200 family and friends to celebrate the life and legend of Oelwein activist Gene Fuelling. That venue was entirely appropriate as its mere existence was one of Fuelling’s many illustrious accomplishments. Other projects in our city fostered by Gene, over the last 40 years, are numerous and recognizable: The Little Husky Learning Center, RAMS Center, Regional Education Center (RTC), Williams Wellness Center, Veterans Park, and the recent renovation of the Jet, at Saur-King Jet Plaza, in City Park. All bear his tireless work for his community or financial contributions through foundations he helped influence. Of course, he didn’t do this all by himself. He was surrounded by experienced, like-minded enthusiasts who all shared the same progressive goal.
Fuelling served on several boards and committees. He was one of the founding partners of Ridihalgh, Fuelling, Snitker, and Weber & Co CPA firm. Gene was honored with several awards and accolades through the years for his generosity of time and talents and was inducted as a member of many esteemed Halls of Fame.
Of all his shining achievements, the one that filled his heart with the most pride was his family. Of the thousands of hours spent improving his beloved city of Oelwein, no project interfered with his love and attention to family.
Too often it seems, the legacy of a great leader is sadly written for history in invisible ink. Instead, I believe, it will be generations before our community’s gratitude for this remarkable man, will fade into obscurity.