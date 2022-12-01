So much to do at the Old Tyme Christmas event. As I write this it appears the weather should be perfect for being out and about. I can’t begin to list everything going on in Oelwein tonight, but it promises to be an amazing, quaint evening and fun for both the young and old.
The Legion Auxiliary is sponsoring their annual Lasagna supper. I love lasagna and I don’t have their recipe, but it is to die for ( Sorry, Sister Mary Leo, you taught me not to end a sentence with a preposition, but could you look the other way on this one?)
Darci Fuelling is going to have her high school Concert Choir and Belle Voce there to entertain the masses tonight. They will be performing at 6 and 6:30 p.m. in the tunnel by the movie theatre. Belle Voce at 6 p.m. and Concert Choir at 6:30 p.m.
I’ve heard them sing this year. They are magnificent. Mrs. Fueling has them at the top of their game! I wish she would cut a CD with their singing; I’d buy it.
Old Tyme Christmas in downtown Oelwein is going to be huge. You might want to stop at the Welcome Table at One West Charles to pick up a map and visit the craft show. Here are some things you need to be looking for tonight: Bingo at Valone’s if that’s your jam (hip talk, as if I knew) lots of food vendors, stop in at Farmer’s Daughters for some hot chocolate and warm Chet Reagan on the guitar, wagon and pony cart rides, Santa and Mrs. Claus each have their own gig (I guess even in the best of relationships, couples sometimes need their own space), opportunities for photo ops with some of the most popular Christmas characters, lighted parade, the Grinch crowning at Plaza Park, and gather the kids as the night winds down to watch the fireworks.
This is the weekend of the annual Oelwein Historical Museum’s Christmas Open House. It will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Please take some time to visit it and look at our community’s history, all decorated for Christmas. You may learn some interesting facts about Oelwein you never knew.
“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire…”, but where do you get Chestnuts around here? Here’s the story right from the experts. Our local “treeologists,” Gavin “Butch” Grob and Jack Freeman.
Both are retired teachers who for many years have been doing everything they can to revive the extinct American Chestnut tree. History tells us the American Chestnut tree used to be very prevalent east of the Mississippi. But in the early 1900’s that species of tree fell victim to blight, not unlike our elm and most recently, the ash tree.
A little background. Dutch Elm disease is caused by a member of the sac fungi affecting elm trees, and is spread by elm bark beetles. The disease was accidentally introduced into America, Europe, and New Zealand. In these regions it has devastated native populations of elms that did not have resistance to the disease.
The Emerald Ash Borer is a destructive wood-boring pest of ash trees. Native to the Far East and Russia, the EAB beetle was unknown in North America until its discovery in southeast Michigan in 2002.
So, there’s the background. Pretty heavy stuff and I think we all know how those stories ended. You may have had to cut down some of these trees in your own yard.
Let’s get back to our local horticulture experts, Grob and Freeman. They have been getting the nuts from a very few chestnut trees and planting them through NE Iowa. It’s not like planting corn but it is akin to hybrid corn as it needs a male and female species. A lone chestnut tree will never produce a product of nuts, necessary for starting new trees.
Our wizards of the woods and others of their kind around America know this. They have been busy planting several nuts and though they may have only planted in the hundreds, when these trees start producing, squirrels will “go out and multiply.” Perhaps there will be thousands or millions of new American Chestnut trees again someday.
There was a time in history when American Chestnuts were a commodity, sold as food and were used for bartering. The wood from the trees was preferred for building furniture and other useful, durable products. When the trees started disappearing, because of the blight, the economy in the United States took a serious hit downward.
The real story here is the American Chestnut tree! There are other species of chestnut trees that survived the blight, but our boys have had their products certified by the American Chestnut Foundation. (Who knew that existed?) Theirs are the real deal.
“The true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you do not expect to sit.” Nelson Henderson.
So next time your see Butch Grob or Jack Freeman, our very own Johnny Appleseed duo, thank them for their herculean efforts to right this misfortune in the world’s ecology.
If you would like to be part of this American Chestnut recovery in your area, contact Butch Grob at 319-283-2707. He will give you enough chestnuts to plant in an area of your choosing. They can’t do this alone.
“…. Jack Frost nipping at your nose.”