I noticed the Charter document on the wall at the American Legion the other day and the Charter date caught my eye. It was signed on April 16, 1923. We are soon to have a 100th birthday. I’m not sure how we will celebrate this occasion but I’m sure food, beverages, ice cream and a huge birthday cake will be part of this centennial celebration. You ALL are welcome to our birthday party. Your gift to us will be you!
• • •
First Baptist Church in Oelwein needs an organist or pianist. This could be a very rewarding opportunity for the right person and the work environment is heavenly. They are not looking for Carnegie Hall talent, but you should be able to play chopsticks with both hands.
Call 319-283-1760
• • •
The Farmer’s Daughter is part of a “Shop Hop” tour. Quilt shops in Dubuque, Dyersville, Strawberry Point, Manchester, and Jesup are offering shoppers giveaways and drawings. If you were needing an excuse to buy some more quilting fabric this is the chance to make a road trip with the gang and get free stuff. Hey!!! Don’t feel guilty about it. He has a garage full of tools.
• • •
Masonic Pancake Brunch is Sunday, March 12, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
This is an annual event with a Cheers atmosphere. A place where everyone knows your name. $7 in advance, $8 bucks at the door.
• • •
There are a lot of things that are going to be happening during the three-day Oelwein Sesquicentennial celebration coming in July. A growing number of volunteers are pounding out ideas to entertain you. I’m pretty sure you and your guests won’t be disappointed. I can’t list everything scheduled but let’s start with the obligatory centennial “beard” contest.
Here’s some of the official rules and categories: It’s a facial hair competition. The rules are simple: show up on time, be in the right category, and don’t whine if you don’t get first place. It goes without saying, but artificial hair is grounds for disqualification.
Categories: Mr. Frederick Oelwein full Beard. Full beard under 8 inches, full beard under 4 inches, 4-month beard that requires starting out clean shaven. Period costumes are encouraged but not required. Prizes will be awarded: $50 for each category, $100 for the Mr. Oelwein category. This is just a tease of things to come. Call OCAD office for more details, 319-283-1105.
• • •
The Knights of Columbus are having a fish fry tonight 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Columbus Club by the lake. Where do you think they’re getting their fish?
• • •
Don’t forget your bag of bags for the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard or Plentiful Pantry. “Keep ‘em coming” they say!
• • •
I’m still looking for a speaker for our Memorial Day services. Help me out. Graduate of OHS, still in the military. Call me 319-240-0592.
• • •
Barb Schmitz has arranged to bring motivational speaker Joe Beckman to the Oelwein Community School campus on March 21. He’s going to spend most of the day in Oelwein and the schedule will include ALL the students and any in the community that may be interested. After all, who among us doesn’t need some occasional motivation?
Mrs. Schmitz heard about Beckman from other schools in Iowa that have had him as a speaker. “All who have heard him speak at those schools said that students and parents seemed to get a lot out of it,” said Schmitz. She read his book and was convinced she had to have him come to Oelwein.
His presentation will be at the Williams Center. High School assembly, 8:30- 9:30 a.m., Middle School assembly, 10 –11, 1st – 4th grade assembly -1 – 1:45 p.m.
The community is invited for a free “Lite dinner” from 5:30 – 6:15 and then the community assembly from 6:15-7 p.m. in the Middle School auditorium. Childcare will be offered free of charge, but you have to promise to come back and get them after the speaker is finished.
His three themes will be: You need to LOVE YOU! You are enough. You don’t need others to tell you what you SHOULD look like or how to ACT;
PUSH THROUGH! Just because you feel life has given you a sucker punch in the belly … it will get better. Stop saying, “Why me?” Find that door, open it and find explore opportunities on the other side: JUST LOOK UP! Too often in life we’re completely overwhelmed with what’s right in front of us. For many of us it’s our electronic devices, and the consequences are, we stop looking up. We stop looking around us to see all the people that need our attention, need our care, need our compassion, need our love.
Our world is experiencing an unprecedented shift. Loneliness is at an all-time high, while self-worth, belonging and connections are at an all-time low.
You all are invited and if it only helps a couple of people, it would be worth it. It’s free. What have you got to lose? Put down your cell phone or your iPad for 45 minutes. Don’t miss this!
• • •
And speaking of motivation and courage … We’re all brave in our own way. For example, I am not afraid to eat raw cookie dough.