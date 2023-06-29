Well, I’m back on my bi-cycle after a one year hiatus. I loved riding my bike, but I just couldn’t get up the hills anymore. I threw in the towel until a couple weeks ago. Some friends told me they had an E-bike they don’t use much and offered to sell it to me. It’s been on my radar for several months, so I told them I’d like to see it.
It was almost new, and I fell in love with it. I’m back on a bike again, peddling “around town” again. OK… here’s the catch. It’s an E-bike and before you shame me by saying that doesn’t count as a real bike let me explain. An E-bike isn’t a scooter, it has no motor just a little electronic assist. What it does is levels out the hills. I still have to pedal but when I come to a hill, it gives me a push like what your dad used to do when you were first learning to ride. To me it’s a compromise. Without it, I would not be doing ANY biking. So, to my good friend, an experienced bi-cyclist, who hissed and refused to look me in the face, saying, “I see you have one of those ‘sissified’ bikes,” I say… “Try it. You might like it.”
• • •
I did tell you last week we had a wonderful week at Boys State this year which is set at the National Guard base near Johnston, Iowa. I commented on how much presence Oelwein has had for the last several years in numbers. Well, Oelwein received another accolade at the last session. Many of you know Jerry Bostian, the Assistant Meat Manager at Fareway, and as you know is a real people person. He has been on the staff at Boys State for 13 years, and this year he received the Director’s Award. This is really a very prestigious award, being chosen as the top staff member from over 30 others.
• • •
Jerry is the “Radar O’Reilly” at the annual camp. He is everybody’s go-to guy. He knows where everything is (or should be) in the Boys State environment. Jerry can find the most obscure contraption needed or like MacGyver, he’ll make it. If supplies are needed and it’s just not available, Bostian will set out to any place on the base like a scavenger hunter and bring it home to us. How he does it we’re not sure; we know through the years he has established numerous contacts with grunts and brass at Camp Dodge, but none of us knows who they are and he ain’t telling. Congratulations Jerry, on your award. You’ve made Oelwein very proud.
• • •
The local churches of Oelwein are planning on making backpacks and school supplies available to students in need of the Oelwein Community Schools. It’s been a wonderful project in years past and they are asking that you consider contributing financial donations during the month of July. Ask your church how you can get involved in this very worthwhile project.
• • •
Had an interesting week driving the school bus. I drove a group of elementary kids to the Red Rock Ruff House west of Oelwein. The kids got to see a host of somewhat exotic animals: Llamas, camels, pot belly pigs, goats, donkeys, horses, and a zebra, (from afar). I kept warning the kiddos on the way NOT to pet the alligators so when we arrived, that’s the first thing they wanted to see. Our host assured them there were no alligators. OK...my bad...he-he-he-he.
• • •
Monday, I bussed some middle school kids to Laura Ingalls Wilder Park & Museum in Burr Oak. It was a grouping of historic buildings she lived near for a small portion of her life. In the restored school building our host the host divided a group by gender, reminiscent of the old school days, and commenced a spelling bee. I’m not sure any of those kids had ever been part of a challenge like that before. And on that day, thinking back in my school days, the girls won.
• • •
On Tuesday, the yellow bus with lots of windows traversed to the Hawkeye Buffalo Ranch near Fredericksburg. Of course, on the way I told them when we got to the buffalo farm, not to pet the alligators. This time they weren’t falling for my nonsense.
• • •
Have you ever heard the term “unintended consequences”? That’s about to smack Oelwein in its celebratory face in a couple weeks. Who knew the damage of the Mealey Hotel was going to alter/curtail/ completely screw up, the 150 Sesquicentennial parade-route? The powers that be say that the only route available now is a total of 3 city blocks beginning at the VFW, south to the Mealey corner and west to the Coliseum.
How they will cram all the parade vehicles and walkers in that 1,500 ft of parade route is beyond me. The amount of candy that could possibly be thrown out in those three blocks could amount to about 50 pounds per foot. Seems like it will be good for the kids but then, the spectators will be 27 people deep. It could be too crowded for the kids to get those candy sacks close enough to get filled. To my thinking, the PARADE is the centerpiece of the sesquicentennial celebration. The central gathering event for maybe thousands of visitors. All the rest is good entertainment but just eye candy. There must be some options to make the route longer. Please, event organizers, take another look.
• • •
One minute you’re young and fun. And the next minute you’re turning down the radio in your car so you can see better.