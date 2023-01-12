Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Around Town
Jake Blitsch | Oelwein Daily Register

The American Legion is hosting the “Almost Canceled“ comedy show of Jimmy Kuratz, tonight at 7 p.m. You can NOT get tickets the day of the show here. But you can buy tickets through Eventbrite, an event management website right up until 6:30 today.

His flyer advertises… “As a right-leaning, politically in-correct comedian, my independent self-employment allows me to deliver my 90-minute stand-up comedy show outside the reach of cancel culture.”

