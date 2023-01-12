Around Town

The American Legion is hosting the “Almost Canceled“ comedy show of Jimmy Kuratz, tonight at 7 p.m. You can NOT get tickets the day of the show here. But you can buy tickets through Eventbrite, an event management website right up until 6:30 today.
His flyer advertises… “As a right-leaning, politically in-correct comedian, my independent self-employment allows me to deliver my 90-minute stand-up comedy show outside the reach of cancel culture.”
So, my take on this is if you’re a FOX News disciple, this may be your cup of tea. The Legion has nothing to do with the tickets sales. We will make nothing from this performance other than the lounge revenues.
Thank you for the many kind comments on my last two articles. The Jon Latham story was so deserving of this very nice man. One thoughtful comment by a reader was that I could have written so much more about him. I don’t disagree.
The Lisa Stamp promotion piece, due to the military aspect, was near and dear to me. I always enjoy hearing about our young adults as they progress while serving our country in uniform. Which is a segue to asking you to contact me if you know of news about one of our own in the military. I’d love to highlight them in this space.
Which gives me another request from readers. I am still looking for a speaker for our Memorial Day ceremony. The requirements are two: a graduate of OHS and still proudly wearing the uniform of our country. We’re not looking for an inspirational speaker. Just a neighbor coming home, telling us what you are doing now. Please let me know if you have a candidate for this spring’s ceremony.
Chuck Howell is experiencing some serious health issues and is forced to sell his business, CJ’s Trophies & More. Chuck did some remarkable work on our donation board at the American Legion. We asked him to make a new plate for a recent donation that matches the look of previous plates that are 30 years old. I know it was a challenge for him, but he rose to the occasion, and matched it perfectly, like it had always been there.
Chuck and Joanna sold the trophy store to Jeff Brackett. Chuck is training him, and he will be a good teacher. The business will stay at the current location at 1211 E. Charles. Jeff works at Deere’s on the evening shift but will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and would be available out of those hours, by appointment. Call 319-283-7470. Our prayers are with Chuck, and we wish Jeff a successful year.
I’ve seen the notice for the Grief Support Group meeting in the ODR, so I decided to see what it was about. Last week I attended one of their meetings and was very impressed with their compassion, concern, and desire to help others. In this article I will be sharing many comments from attendees, but I am not revealing who said what. Their group is not secret, just the opposite, but reading this in the newspaper may not be the same as hearing them speak and seeing the pain on their face. A common refrain is, “Grief is like living two lives. One is where you pretend that everything is alright, and the other is where our heart silently screams in pain.“
I had the privilege of listening to the stories of heartache and illumination. They really do lean on each other for encouragement to continue, day after day. They realize the “sadness of losing a loved one cannot be eased with a snap of fingers.” “There are some unwitting people, who suggest to us to just get over it.” Another perception repeated by many in the group is that during the time of the dying process and shortly after the death of losing someone, many friends and family are by your side. But they tend to leave you, too soon emotionally. They may assume you are done grieving when in fact, that feeling may go on for some time.”
One incident I found phenomenal on my visit that day was a mother daughter couple. The astonishment for me was that the daughter, Amy, is currently in hospice suffering from an untreatable cancer. I witnessed of course the support the group gave her, but it was a two-way street. The daughter, despite her illness and dire prognosis, was able to give the group (and myself), a perspective in the dying process I have never before experienced.
Amy shared with us a drawing she herself had penciled (see picture attached to the column), an illustration of her, paused on the steps between home and heaven. God welcoming her, reaching for her hand from above. She, looking down with the natural reluctance to leave those loved ones left behind. It is a very thought-provoking image that very few might ponder. I would imagine some in her situation avoid thinking of the inevitable, only the natural struggle to fight till the end. Or some who leave us in an instant without the chance to even think about it. To me it captured her spirituality and left me in awe of her courage and anticipation.
This group meets every Thursday afternoon in the lower level of the Methodist Church at 1:30 p.m. but it isn’t all doom and gloom. They laugh and tell stories of happier pre-death incidents and on the last Thursday of the month they go to Pizza Ranch, where the togetherness is very uplifting.
If losing a loved one has caused you to feel alone or depressed, seek help. The Grief Support Group could be a path for normalcy in your life. For more information on this very helpful group contact Linda Jensen at 563-380-7758
If you have story ideas, please don’t hesitate to contact me at 319-240-0592 or jakpeg@msn.com