As a big fan of the old television show “MASH, I’m really excited about OHS putting on the play next month. And a bonus for me is that one of my school bus kids has a pretty big role in that play. I won’t be missing this one and you shouldn’t either. I already have my tickets for the Saturday night performance. It will be presented at the Williams Center Nov. 11 and 12 beginning at 7 p.m. for a mere $5.
• • •
Another reminder about the Church Women United (CWU). They are having their World Community Day observance on Friday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church. All women of the community are warmly invited and most welcome. Refreshments will be courtesy of the Baptist women and the program will be presented by women of the Grace United Methodist Church. CWU, which was established in 1941, are gathering all over the country on this day to celebrate World Community Day
I send this notice out again because my dear friend and mentor Kaye Frazer was very involved in this event in the past. So, in her honor I am glad to make space in my (her) column.
• • •
Tonight is OCAD’s Halloween TRIVIA party. If you haven’t signed up by now, you are too late. You can only be an observer at this point but if you are looking for some cheap entertainment you will see LOTS of very clever costumes and be amazed by people you didn’t know were that smart.
OCAD’s Olde Tyme Christmas Vendor Show is Friday, Dec. 2 from 2- 8 p.m. You have to be registered by Tuesday, Nov. 1.
• • •
I hope you all are keeping an eye out for the photo cops on the light poles.
I can’t wait to see Chief Logan precariously balancing himself on one of these poles with an instamatic camera and a note pad. Seriously … if you follow the laws, you have nothing to worry about.
• • •
I see even animals are getting their “trick or treat day” at Fontana tomorrow from 9:30-11 a.m., near the bison parking lot. You’ll be able to carve a pumpkin and then fill it with treats for your pet.
And of course, there is the ever-popular Hoot with the Lions for the kids Monday night. This one will be at the Oelwein Fire Station. A trunk or treat event with games and costume judging for kids under 10 years old.
PLEASE, PLEASE people! Do not get these two events mixed up. If you do some of the participants are going to really like it but on the other hand some little kid may not like the taste of Milk Bones.
• • •
Thanks to many people who wished me a happy birthday last week.
“Some Oldsters try to turn back their odometer. Not me, I want people to know why I look this way. I’ve traveled a long way and some of those roads weren’t paved.” (Author
unknown … but he must have known me).
• • •
Don’t forget the hunters breakfast tomorrow morning at the Columbus Club, 6:30- 9:30 a.m. You can’t bag your limit on an empty stomach.
• • •
Claire Harrington is retiring from the Wellness Center on Monday, Oct. 31. He has been the early morning “gatekeeper” since the center opened in 2002. Wellness Center protocol dictates members can only advance to the gym’s interior by first showing a pass card, satisfying the high-tech electronic security system. But everyone knows machines are imperfect and can develop glitches. Should that happen our seasoned, eagle-eyed Harrington steps in to decide the “exercise” fate of said member or walk-in. He does this with the aid of a computer database, and he is constantly surveilling the necessary information. Sel-dom do patrons see Claire taking his eyes off that computer screen, always in the ready to prevent potential gate crashers.
Twenty years is long enough for anyone to endure a high-pressure profession like his. How he’s been able to do this every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30-8:30 a.m., year after year, must have been exhausting at times. If there was a hall of fame for wellness center gatekeepers, our mild-mannered Claire Harrington would be enshrined on the first ballot.
I tease but Claire Harrington has been a staple at the Wellness Center since the day the doors opened. He has always been cordial and refreshing, greeting members as they enter the building for their early morning exercise routine. Harrington has been helpful by offering encouragement when most needed to those, who at 5:30 a.m., wonder what they are doing there so early. He and his amiable smile will be missed sorely.
At 92 years old no one blames him for hanging up his proverbial cleats. The Center patrons all wish him the best and hopefully his retirement will give him added opportunties to concentrate on his quest in professional golf. His motto being: Never say never!
Good luck, Claire, on your well deserved retirement and we wish you further success in any post Wellness Center endeavors.