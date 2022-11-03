The most important activity coming up before the next article is the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. I can’t think of a single reason not to vote in any election. Oelwein Wards 2 and 4 have a change this time. You will be voting at the police station. Oelwein Wards 1 and 3 vote at the library. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please get out and vote.
• • •
The Oelwein High School play is MASH, and it will be performed at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, starting at 7 p.m. These kids work their butts off for six weeks practicing for these performances. Let’s pack the auditorium for their sake!
• • •
The Oelwein Legion Auxiliary is planning a Veterans Day supper on Friday, Nov. 11, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Roast beef and REAL mashed potatoes. The ladies are serious cooks, and they don’t mess around with fake mashed potatoes. We have some Veteran police officers who will be donating their time to help serve and tend to tables. Relax, they will only be serving food, no warrants. And we will welcome employees from Fareway Grocery store, too, that evening. They helped in the kitchen cutting meat last year and their culinary expertise was well appreciated.
The women have a beautiful handmade quilt they will be raffling that evening.
You do not have to be present to win. This event is a Legion Auxiliary affair so you know it will be more organized than the men’s version.
This too will be a free will offering so please be generous, but ALL Veterans eat free!
• • •
Last minute change in Church Women United event today. The location will be at the Christ United Presbyterian Church rather than the First Baptist Church because of a scheduling conflict. Same time, 1 p.m.
• • •
Jenny Shannon and Jeremy Birdnow attended a UNI football game at the Air Force Academy in September and subsequently visited the grave of Oelwein native Camilo Guerrero. I felt compelled to write about Lt. Colonel Guerrero who I felt embodied all that is good and noble. Many Oelweinites have made the trek, visiting the final resting place of this remarkable individual.
John and Pat McBride and Bill and Kathy Adams were on a vacation to Mt. Rushmore and wanted to make a side trip to the Academy’s cemetery in Colorado Springs to pay their respects to Camilo, who captured their hearts as a little boy. While meandering through the cemetery, a groundskeeper asked if he could help find someone for them. They told him Lt. Col. Camilo Guerrero. The cemetery attendant said I know exactly where he is buried. He then offered this unsolicited information to the travelers. He said that in all the years he has worked there, he had NEVER seen a larger graveside service. Countless visitors and hundreds of cadets, many with tears in their eyes, were there to say good-bye to this honorable man.
For some background, I visited the Daily Register’s archives. I was amazed how much has been written about him. That did not deter me from wanting to write more.
Camilo graduated from OCHS in 1992, then entered the Air Force Academy graduating with honors in 1996. He continued his higher education getting his master’s degree from the University of Arizona and his Doctorate in Psychology from the University of Texas in 2010.
Dr. Camilo Guerrero was an amazing man. I know this because I knew him as a very young boy, and he was an amazing child. His accomplishments are too numerous to list in this column. He had the drive and ambition of ten men, and he did it all with humility, dignity, and grace. Every bit of progress he made of himself, he shared with others. He mentored many cadets struggling with the rigors of academy life.
Guerrero wasn’t born into a life of wealth or privilege. His parents, Carlos and Leonor, were immigrants of Bogota, Colombia. Carlos came to America almost penniless, with just a promise of a meager job at City Laundry in Oelwein. These parents taught their children love of God and appreciation of country. They also taught them love of others, patience of their circumstances, and desire to do better.
Camilo had everything anyone could ever want. Success, which he earned. Respect, which he deserved and love, which he found in the perfect mate for life, Miss Jayne Buchholz. Together they created three children that proved for him, to be his proudest achievement. Sons Chay, Theo and Adan adored their dad, and that adoration was mutual.
It did seem as though Camilo had everything. Everything but what he needed most, good health. Cancer seeped its way into the utter happiness of this perfect family. This young man otherwise controlled every aspect of his life. It appeared he did everything right, but cancer is evil, heartless and devious. Camilo was a fighter. He wasn’t afraid of dying but knew what his death would do to his wife, children, parents, and siblings, J.C. and Patricia. He fought and worked hard to the very end.
Forty-four-year-old Camilo Guerrero lost his life on March 6, 2018, in Colorado Springs, CO. A memorial service in the U.S. Air Force Academy Chapel was followed by a graveside service in the Academy cemetery. He left a legacy, not just a memory, but a real legacy at every turn of his life. From Camilo I learned that even an old man can have a much younger man as his hero.
I would guess every community in his life would like to claim him as theirs, but I think Oelwein, Iowa, should be at the top of the list. We all took part in our own way in giving him his foundation from a small child to a gracious gentleman. He was ours first. We handed him to the world, and he took charge by paving the way for many others. We are so proud of this young man and how he changed the world.
This story is about never forgetting the greatness of one of Oelwein’s own, Camilo Guerrero.