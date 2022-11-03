Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The most important activity coming up before the next article is the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. I can’t think of a single reason not to vote in any election. Oelwein Wards 2 and 4 have a change this time. You will be voting at the police station. Oelwein Wards 1 and 3 vote at the library. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please get out and vote.

• • •

Tags

Trending Food Videos