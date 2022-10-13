Around Town

OCAD is sponsoring the Halloween Trivia event at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Oelwein American Legion. This is always a fun time, with snacks, libations, and a costume contest at intermission. There will be limited space this year, so you better get your reservations in early. Registration is $10 with a deadline of Monday, Oct. 24. Call OCAD office at 319-283-1105.
• • •
It looks like I’ll be getting the brand-new school bus with seatbelts to drive on my route. I like the idea of driving a new bus with all the bells and whistles, but the seatbelts, I’m afraid, are going to be a struggle. Of course, I want our kids to be safe but the logistics of requiring all or some of the students to strap them in themselves, is delusional. Without a monitor, my route could turn into a 3-hour trip. Right now, the school board will be working on a local school bus seatbelt policy. They will be discussing this at Monday evening’s school board meeting. Watch this space.
• • •
The Oelwein American Legion is having a fall dinner next Friday, Oct. 21. Our main course will be a thick, juicy piece of ham and cheesy potatoes. Makes your mouth water already, doesn’t it? Add to your plate green beans, a big roll and dessert and you’ll be wondering where you’re going to put all this food. What you can’t eat you may have to put in your pocket and eat when you get home. Serving begins at 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. This will cost you a free will donation, so be generous.
• • •
I know I’m a little early on this one, but the Church Women United (CWU) ladies want to get moving on this. The event, “World Community Day,” will be held at the First Baptist Church on Friday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. Although the CWU is a gathering of five local churches, they want you to know everybody is welcome.
• • •
Those girls at the OCAD office NEVER seem to slow down, there is always something on the calendar in the … not-too-distant future.
Business After 5 will be on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the American Legion. This is a big event, being the annual Community Awards program. It’s exactly like the Oscars but only different. All OCAD members should show up to support the individuals and businesses that work so hard to make Oelwein a vital community. Congratulations to all who were nominated. We are lucky to have you in Oelwein.
• • •
I try to avoid sports in this column as we have an entire sports department dedicated to that area. But there was a certain event with an Oelwein connection that should be brought to your attention.
The induction reception of the Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame, which occurred at the Bien VenU Event Center in Cedar Falls a couple weeks ago (Sept. 16, 2022), seems to have gone relatively unnoticed outside that specific circle.
Among inductees that evening was the entire 1963-64 State College of Iowa’s basketball team. Of that triumphant team of 15, three were Oelwein grads. They were Jerry McColley-OHS 1960, Harry Daniels-OHS 1961, and Gene Fuelling–1962. Because of a lack of playing time, McColley and Daniels transferred from Iowa State and Fuelling was a walk on.
“My roommate, Ed McSweeney, talked me into trying out for the team. Because of my height, I was the only one that could “stuff” the ball. I guess that got their attention,” Fuelling mused. A touch of poetic justice for McColley and Daniels was that they beat Iowa State that year 59-54.
The stats for that team were incredible. With a 23-4 record, this group achieved the first 20-win season in program history. They cracked the AP Top 10 for small colleges on March 5, 1964, coming in at a very respectable No. 8. The Panthers beat SE Missouri State 93-85 to reach the final four. They lost to eventual national champions Evansville, 82-67. Their celebrated basketball coach that year was Norm Stewart who coached at SCI from 1961-67. Stewart holds the highest winning percentage by any SCI/UNI head men’s basketball coach with a 97-42 record.
Although it is usually rare for an entire sports team to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, in 2021, the 2005 Panther football team also received similar honors. That squad included its quarterback, 2003 OHS grad Eric Sanders.
Congratulations to these former Husky athletes, we are proud of your accomplishments both on and off the field/court!