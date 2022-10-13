Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Around Town

From left, Gene Fuelling #12, Harry Daniels #50, Jerry McColley #10, 1963-64, SCI men’s basketball Hall of Fame recipients from Oelwein.

 COURTESY PHOTO

OCAD is sponsoring the Halloween Trivia event at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Oelwein American Legion. This is always a fun time, with snacks, libations, and a costume contest at intermission. There will be limited space this year, so you better get your reservations in early. Registration is $10 with a deadline of Monday, Oct. 24. Call OCAD office at 319-283-1105.

• • •

Tags

Trending Food Videos