Around Town

Looking at the events calendar in the paper, it seems like public holiday events are slowing down. Perhaps it’s time we all start concentrating on the “reason for the season.” (I’m going to get a little preachy here so bear with me, please).
• • •
I’m sure the churches are busy preparing for this religious holiday. They will be anticipating families returning home or guests from afar. The sanctuaries will be decorated with appropriate Christmas ornamentation and pastors will spend hours trying to find the right words to inspire their congregation to rejoice on this holiest day.
• • •
Meet your clergy.
Not all local clergy are from Oelwein, so getting home to their families will have to wait. Father Ray Atwood of Sacred Heart and Immaculate Conception in Fairbank, comes to us from Waterloo, and I know he has family there. Fr. Atwood was ordained at the Cathedral of St. Raphael, in Dubuque, in 1994. Father and I graduated from Columbus High School in Waterloo. I have to remind him occasionally that I was his upper classman…. albeit 20 years prior. Father’s sidekick is Deacon Jim Patera.
Jim was ordained a deacon in 2009, right here at Sacred heart. He retired as the Oelwein Schools Superintendent before he took on this clergy roll. Not sure how to connect those dots. He’s a Nebraska native and a Huskers fan, but we don’t hold that against him.
Josh Schunk of Zion Lutheran Church was raised in the Shell Rock area but comes to us via North Dakota. He was ordained in his wife Kelli’s home parish in 2004. He has been Pastor of Zion Lutheran since 2017. Pastor Schunk is also Mr. Schunk, a substitute teacher, assistant drama director and girls’ tennis coach. What an amazing resume and I have to tell you, the kids love him.
The Reverend Dave Byrd at the First Baptist Church brings his southern charm from the state of North Carolina. Pastor Byrd is a Navy veteran, so he just moved up a notch in this old swabbie’s book.
Pastor Carl Lipke shepherds the assembly at Antioch Christian Church which is in the NE part of Oelwein. Our local Antioch Church is site two, of a three multi-campus church environment. Its services are live streamed at the Sunday worship services to each site. Carl, as he is known by his parishioners, hails from the Twin Cities area but lives in Oelwein now.
I see Phil Round at the Wellness Center many mornings a week. Pastor Phil leads those at Stanley Union Church. He is from Chicago and arrived here through the Village Mission Organization. The mission recruits clergy to develop spiritually in small country churches in North America. Phil has been in this parish for 14 years.
At Grace United Methodist I had the pleasure of getting reacquainted with the Rev. Rick Johnson. Pastor Rick was ordained 40 years ago but retired in 2016. Since July of 2018 he has been filling in as a part time pastor, which serves him and his Oelwein congregation quite well. He grew up in Newton, Iowa, but now lives in Waverly.
I first met Troy Rife, Evangelical Free Church’s Pastor, not knowing who he was, early one morning at the Wellness Center. He was getting out of a vehicle with Oregon plates. As we walked in together and pointing to his car’s plates I said, “You’ve come a long way just to exercise!”
Troy has lived all over the Midwest, being ordained in Indiana in 2008. He’s been in Oelwein since last April, but this wasn’t his first Iowa ministry. He served in Clinton, before coming here.
Peace Lutheran Church lays claim to Pastor Michael Holmen who grew up in Albert Lea, Minnesota. He’s been in the ministry for over 12 years, being ordained in 2010.
I finally caught up with Paul Uzel pastor of Christ United Presbyterian Church. The Reverend Uzel was born in New Jersey, but his family moved around the United States a lot when he was a child. He graduated from Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and received his Master of Divinity at the University of Dubuque.
Pastor Paul enjoyed bringing to my attention that his church is exactly in the center of town. “Wonderful exposure,” he added and as I walked out, I looked up and noticed the signage. They are indeed — in the middle of town, right on the corner of “walk and don’t walk!”
• • •
Be assured we have some very talented and dedicated clerics in our community. I hope you will find a church and become involved in a religious community that matches your values. Many of the clergy I spoke with share the same problems and the same promises for their future. Membership is down but many have embraced high-tech and are concentrating on reaching out to our youth to grow their assembly.
• • •
The pandemic certainly changed our social norms. We see fewer people in church and other public venues. People just haven’t returned. Christmas is a beautiful opportunity to go back to your church. Some say their church has disappointed them. That’s sad but understandable in that there is no perfect church, similarly a church isn’t for perfect people. Isn’t it about forgiveness and striving to be better? I’m sure you have a whole Rolodex full of excuses not to go to church. But maybe you should start going to church as an excuse for missing something else. Make this holy season a reason to come back and rejoin a community that misses you.
• • •
Make this a truly Merry Christmas.