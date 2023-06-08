The Navy is commissioning a new USS Iowa, SSN 797. This time it is a nuclear submarine on June 17, 2023. It will be the first attack class submarine built specifically to accommodate both male and female service members onboard.
• • •
American Legion Boys State begins next Sunday. This will be my 19th year attending as a counselor. This is a weeklong camp for boys between their junior and senior years of high school. It takes place at Camp Dodge near Johnston, but it is NOT a military camp. Boys learn civics and an in-depth study of America’s form of government, in a hands-on environment. Each boy runs for a government office and if they are elected, becomes that government official. They learn how government works and at times … how it doesn’t work. There are also sports and lots of camaraderie with other boys from all over the state of Iowa. They ALWAYS come back happy they went and meet others who they stay in touch with for the rest of their lives.
As I will be gone the week of June 11, I plan on submitting a column in advance that may not have a typical “Around Town” vibe. I hope you’ll understand.
Speaking of Boys State, Kurt Schuchmann called to tell me he had a photograph of his dad at Boy’s State, in 1942. A mere seven years after the beginning of that program. Boys State was founded in 1935 to counter national fascism creeping up in America, targeting our youth in the mid-30s. Kurt also went to the Boys State in 1969.
We have several Boys State alumni in Oelwein, but the Schuchmanns are the only father-son pair I know of that attended.
• • •
Wednesday, June 14 is Flag Day and the American Legion, and the VFW, will be conducting a flag retirement ceremony in the American Legion parking lot at 6 p.m. This is a solemn and patriotic experience. We invite ALL citizens to attend and if possible, please bring a young person with you to watch. I don’t think our children get enough exposure to this type of respect for our flag and love of country. Iowa law now makes it mandatory to present the Pledge of Allegiance to the students every day at school, and the flag retirement ceremony is another chapter in the life of our nation’s symbol.
• • •
Fun “kids’ things” coming to the Oelwein Library next week. Dr. Michael Bechtel’s Animal program on Monday, June 15, at 2:30 p.m. Dr. Bec will be bringing poison dart frogs, African tortoises, and Malaysian seromas (miniature chickens). He’ll be sharing his love for animal ecology and introducing some amazing animals.
AND there’s more for the kiddos. On Monday, June 19 at 6 p.m. there will be a family sing-along. A family fun night. Enjoy a snack, pick from a list of songs we’re sure you know and sing along in a group karaoke. Don’t worry, the words will be on a big screen. I just may see you there, kids. Jake the singing bus driver!
• • •
I mentioned in my last column the traffic light being broken again at the Eighth Ave and East Charles intersection. Well, since that article was published, several people have told me they get so frustrated waiting for that light, when there are NO other cars in the area, they just run the red light. I don’t condone that action so how about this, City of Oelwein. Let’s get rid of the speed cameras that we must share the proceeds with another company. Just have the police sit up at that intersection and ticket people for running the red light. That way we keep all ticket money or …FIX THE LIGHT! I’ll probably be contributing to that fund.
• • •
Fayette County Relay for Life is on Saturday, June 17 at the Oelwein High School track. You still have time to purchase luminaria, please call Mary Reeder at (319)283-5347 or JoAnn Treptow at (563)637- 2428.
• • •
Please remember our community neighbors as they celebrate. Hazleton Haze Daze is this weekend and Fairbank Days, coming up on June 24. They always support Oelwein, and we should return the favor.
• • •
Sacred Heart garage sale starting June 19-23. This is the hugest garage sale in Oelwein every year. Walk around the many tables filled with bargains, out of the sun and heat. Bring a pickup so you’ll have plenty of room to haul home your garage-sale-steals!
• • •
The Sons of the American Legion are still installing flagpoles as a fundraising project. Let me know if you are interested. By the way, we have replaced about 3 of the telescoping flagpoles in the last couple of years. They look like the cats’ pajamas in the catalog, but they don’t last. If you’re thinking about getting one, I would suggest you don’t. Each section has a clear plastic collar separating each segment. Those collars get old, brittle, and break leaving the telescoping aspect of the flagpole useless.
• • •
I always feel good about myself at 75 years old, walking into the Wellness Center every morning to workout. Tuesday morning, I was a little humbled as I met 98-year-old Bud Burke walking at 6 a.m., just finishing his exercise routine. There’s a lesson to be learned here to you couch potatoes out there. Don’t use age as an excuse not to exercise.
• • •
As I get older my decision-making skills closely resemble those of a squirrel when crossing the street.