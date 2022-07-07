It seems things are going well for our fair city. Lots of “movement.” That’s a good thing. The former Barron Motor building may be a pile of rubble due to storm damaged, but its demise isn’t for naught. It adds a transfusion to the health of the city’s new Event Center.
Kwik Star’s humongous truck stop is growing rapidly and will soon be a nerve center for local and over-the-road vehicle traffic. That of course brings local and out of town money that will boost our city’s economy.
The finished painting on the façade of the Farmer’s Daughter Quilt Shop may not increase an overall revenue flow for Oelwein but it gives us tremendous pride as residents to see our city beautified.
I’m confident that the area soon to be known as the Saur-King Jet Plaza at Oelwein’s City Park when finished, will give our citizens an opportunity to brag about an attraction they will want to bring visiting relatives to see.
Oelwein’s positivity is alive and well!
• • •
There is a young man by the name of Casey Castle who frequents the Oelwein pool almost daily. He is an absolute joy to be around and to observe. He has a fascination, maybe I should say obsession, with the slide and diving boards. Casey is always polite and courteous to others around him. He’s been a staple at the pool for years, sometimes walking from his home in Hazleton, sometimes getting rides with others or scheduling the transit bus.
He makes the daily trek without complaint because he knows his reward will be several hundred trips down the slide or off the diving boards each day. He doesn’t just use the aquatic features silently; he is one with that equipment. He announces his plunge in a deep baritone voice, echoing through all corners of the pool area. He uses his catch phrase… “Come on down,” mimicking his favorite TV show, “The Price is Right.”
If you can stop him in between ups and downs, and ask him, “How many times Casey?”, the young man will wipe the chlorinated water off his face and rub his eyes clean. He’ll then smile that perfect smile, like he just invented ice cream, and he’ll give you precisely, with 100% accuracy, the number of times he’s gone down at ANY given time that day. Now if you ask him (and sometimes you don’t have to), he’ll give you the exact number for that day or the entire year. No notebook and no calculator, his brain is his own Texas Instrument, only more accurate. As of Tuesday’s report, Casey’s slide numbers were 75 for that day, 3837 for the year.
Because of his employment at Goodwill, most days he can’t get to the pool until he gets off work at 2 p.m. I’d venture a guess that if you have visited the Oelwein Aquatic Center in the last few years, you have experienced Casey Castle’s slide and diving board joy and found it infectious. He is not obnoxious or annoying, he is simply a product of a loving God. If we all could witness and understand his pure and simple joy, we could reflect on the happiness concerning our own lives and what should be important to us.
• • •
I’ve been asked, what the source is of my column’s stories. I don’t really have a “source,” I just get around town a lot I guess. But if you have a subject, you think might be interesting for me to share with our readers, please contact me. 319-240-0592.
• • •
Have a great week, say “Hi” to your neighbors even if they don’t say “Hi” back and keep the sick and those who we have recently lost in your prayers.