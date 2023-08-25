School is back in session, so my column today is going to reflect school stuff I think you should know.
• • •
I am often asked where I come up with items for my Around Town column. I do get around a lot, but often, readers like you contact me with ideas as in the story I’m writing about today. Denny Haar sent me a picture of a plaque hanging at the high school. He thought it may be interesting to my readers. We’ll see how good a storyteller I can be.
• • •
This story began in a published article in the Oelwein Register on Oct. 14, 1933. The student “O” Club (Pep club) was given the assignment, under the guise of a contest, to come up with a name for the Oelwein High’s sporting teams. Any member of the faculty or student body of the high school, with the exception of the “O” Club, could submit from one to three entries to this contest. This was under the guidance of club supervisor Coach Lee, and a committee of other students, Ron Dawson, Kenneth Leverington, Roderick Wheeler and O Club president, Howard Strong. Until that time the football team was just known as the “Gridders.” Yes, pretty boring. Coach Lee, in an effort to inspire this group of sports enthusiasts told them, “The purpose of this contest s to find a name indicative of the spirit of various teams to instill the proper spirit in the student body.”
• • •
At a school assembly the following week the announcement of the winning entry was made. Tenth grade student Ruth Kunkle submitted the winning name, the HUSKIES! For her VERY momentous change to school history, Ruth was awarded free entry to the Oelwein games the rest of the year and transportation and free entry to the football game in Charles City that weekend.
• • •
Robert Anderson, president of the Pep Club, addressing the students, waxed eloquently on the attributes of the husky dog. “It is an animal highly prized in the frozen north. The typical Eskimo dog is broad-breasted, with powerful shoulders, and will drag heavy loads day after day. These dogs vary in appearance, some being stout, others leggy and wolflike, but all possess the outstanding traits of burly power, strength, endurance, courage, and the ability to pull their load.” Anderson then invited the football team on stage with a chorus of hoots and yells by the student body. “We are the Huskies!”
• • •
Now of course Ruth’s name is enshrined on an oak and brass plaque that resides in a prominent position high above the trophy case, in the high school cafeteria. By the way, the Huskies lost that debut game of their new name to Charles City. But Ruth Kunkle, now matriarch of the Husky name, was there to witness her team’s effort.
• • •
There have been many hours spent researching the ODR archives for this article. I have paraphrased some of the wording I found in old newspapers as the print was distorted or illegible in the translation and copying from newsprint to digital documents.
• • •
Remember I mentioned in an article a couple weeks ago about getting on the Oelwein Library’s site to look up old newspaper articles? Well, in my hunt this week, I noticed the first time purple and gold were referred to as Oelwein’s colors was in May 1914. Now here’s a challenge for you. How did those colors for Oelwein come to be? Happy hunting and have fun but be careful of the rabbit hole, Alice. It can spiral you down for hours and hours.
• • •
Almost every morning I walk around the high school track to get my steps, beginning at 5:30. By the time I leave, about 6:10, a group of students are parading from the high school, heading for the track to begin their “Strength and Speed” program. It is a school sponsored event that gathers individual data on these fifty-some boys and girls, which will be used to monitor their progress in various activities: broad jump, vertical jump, sprint, strength, and endurance. When they are done at the track, they return to the school’s weight room to enhance their conditioning.
• • •
It is a Monday, Wednesday, and Friday exercise for the high school kids, Tuesday, and Thursday for the Middle School group. What amazes me the most about this is that it is voluntary attendance. These are kids that get up at 5 a.m. to get there. These are the students who want to be the best they can be.
“The purpose of this program is to make them more proficient athletes for their particular sport. Too often high school athletes take the summer off and have to get BACK into shape for the fall sports, which takes time away from learning the fundamentals of the sport itself. It’s better to stay in shape through the summer than have to get back into shape in the fall,” Coach Bob Lape said.
These student athletes are guided each morning by Coaches Bob Lape, Josh Vanderloop, Cole Thomas, Lee Anderson, Gary Goeller, Derek Kuennen and more.
• • •
Due to extreme heat this week the Rotary’s Pork Chop and Sweetcorn Feed has been moved to Thursday, Aug. 31. Pork chops and all you can eat sweetcorn at Depot Park.
• • •
So let me end my column today continuing my school theme, with another bus story. Some of you will remember Art Linkletter’s famous TV show “Kids Say the Darndest Things.”
Last spring, a rather energetic fourth grader announced to the bus that he had 25 girlfriends. Of course, I couldn’t let that go without some scrutiny. I said to him in mocked astonishment, “25 girlfriends, really?” He then qualified his statement by saying, “Yes but I’m cheating on 24 of them.” Kids really do say the darndest things, and I did not make this up.