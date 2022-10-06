Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Choir makes home visit

Oelwein’s High School Concert Choir sings to Jody Buhr at her home (with her back to the camera). Darci Fuelling directed, and Sue Schlitter was at the keyboard.

 JAKE BLITSCH | Oelwein Daily Register

The Masons are back with their popular Pancake Breakfast Brunch on Sunday. Serving at the Masonic Lodge, 113 N. Frederick from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Their menu is all-you-can-eat pancakes, with homemade sausage, and drinks. This fall meal is a big fundraiser for the Mason’s but let’s remember it’s NOT just for them. They, like a lot of these local benevolent organizations, give back to the community ten-fold. It may seem like there is a never-ending request for your money from these groups. The Mason’s pancakes, the Knight’s Tootsie Rolls, the Legion Auxiliary with their poppies, the Lion’s white cane appeal and probably some that I forgot. But the community benefits from these requests for your money. You share your donations to these groups, and they will do all the work spreading it to those in need. So be generous and many will benefit.

• • •

