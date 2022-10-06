The Masons are back with their popular Pancake Breakfast Brunch on Sunday. Serving at the Masonic Lodge, 113 N. Frederick from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Their menu is all-you-can-eat pancakes, with homemade sausage, and drinks. This fall meal is a big fundraiser for the Mason’s but let’s remember it’s NOT just for them. They, like a lot of these local benevolent organizations, give back to the community ten-fold. It may seem like there is a never-ending request for your money from these groups. The Mason’s pancakes, the Knight’s Tootsie Rolls, the Legion Auxiliary with their poppies, the Lion’s white cane appeal and probably some that I forgot. But the community benefits from these requests for your money. You share your donations to these groups, and they will do all the work spreading it to those in need. So be generous and many will benefit.
This tidbit is taken from the Oelwein Library publication Library Noise: a new book has come out written by a native Iowan who spent time in Dyersville and Oelwein. The book, The Long Way Around, is about a family’s adventures set in the American Heartland and includes locations around Oelwein. The author is Douglas Cavanaugh who grew up in Davenport and now lives in Croatia. Mr. Cavanaugh has graciously donated his book to our library and can be found in the New Fiction shelf for check out. Sounds interesting to me.
I spoke at the Mason’s Tuesday evening about the recent renovation of the jet and the recent construction of the Saur-King Jet Plaza. Craig Harrison put together a power point presentation for me with pictures of the stages of progression. I found out that I love talking about it and if your club or organization is hard up for a speaker, give me a call. I’m very cheap, will work for food. Call 319-240-0592.
Last week I was assigned a special school bus trip in the late morning to take 40 members of the High School Concert Choir to an address over on the westside of Oelwein. I had no idea where I was taking the kids, but after arriving, I recognized it as home of the choir director, Darci Fuelling’s, parents. Her mother and a few friends were gathered in the open garage waiting for the ensemble. Darci’s mother, Jody Buhr, has been diagnosed with ALS, a crippling degenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Mrs. Fuelling and her sister and fellow teacher at OCHS Jen Steege, made some special arrangements for the choir to entertain their mother, who is confined to her home. Jody was able to greet her company by sitting wrapped up in a blanket, in wheelchair just inside the open door of her garage. As she is on a respirator her speech was very limited but the joy of listening to the kids singing was written in her eyes. They sang several songs, all wonderfully presented to their audience of one.
One very uplifting selection that had toes tapping and fingers popping was the song, “This Little Light of Mine.” A spiritual of sorts that made everyone want to join in singing because of the easy lyrics and the infectious melody. The choir was flawless with its beautiful harmony and energetic delivery. I’ll bet Jody was humming in her head.
Another selection, “Take Me Home,” was much slower, measured and extremely moving. Darci tried to sell this one as a new one the choir hadn’t practiced much, but they’d give it a go. The group sang it without intimidation, expressing the love in the lyrics as if they all had a hand in writing it.
“You, you light up the dark
You’re the glowing in a priceless work of art, oh
I see, I see a shining star
You’re the light from my window afar, oh
Don’t forget, the only thing that matters is your heartbeat going strong
Don’t forget the only thing that can matter, ‘cause you know where I belong
Oh, oh take me there, won’t you take me? Won’t you take me home?”
They were amazing, the song was so moving many other guests could be seen wiping moisture from the corner of their eyes. I asked one of the singers, Parker Sperfslage, what he thought of the presentation at Mrs. Buhr’s house. He thought it helped the choir being there and connecting with that song. “It was very emotional for all of us.”
Jen Steege, Jody’s daughter, said, “It was a great way to show how music can make people feel better. I know Mom enjoyed it. Darci’s taken the kids to the different care centers and it proves that music can be good therapy.”
To me, the bus driver, this had to be one of the most rewarding bus assignments I’ve ever had. I often say when I’m thanked for doing things for people, that’s it’s God’s work. That day, I witnessed a lot of kids together in song, doing God’s work.