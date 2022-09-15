Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Around Town

Veterans Park brick section dedicated to those who gave all.

Did you hear California is banning the sale of new gasoline automobiles in the future? Here comes a new push for electric vehicles and here comes your chance to hear about them from the professionals. The Oelwein Public Library, in collaboration with the NE Iowa Regional Tourism and Economic Development, will host an educational event on electric vehicles.

Allamakee-Clayton REC will bring a Tesla and a plug-in hybrid for demonstrations on how to charge them. Come to the Oelwein Library on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 4 -5:30 p.m. No need to sign up in advance for this one.

