Around Town

Did you hear California is banning the sale of new gasoline automobiles in the future? Here comes a new push for electric vehicles and here comes your chance to hear about them from the professionals. The Oelwein Public Library, in collaboration with the NE Iowa Regional Tourism and Economic Development, will host an educational event on electric vehicles.
Allamakee-Clayton REC will bring a Tesla and a plug-in hybrid for demonstrations on how to charge them. Come to the Oelwein Library on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 4 -5:30 p.m. No need to sign up in advance for this one.
“Sister Mary Carol” Hamilton is asking for donations for a need at the Kitchen Cupboard and yes, they will always take your food donations, but they also have a constant need for plastic bags. So, if you have plastic bags full of plastic bags, they would love to take them off your hands. And you might even start saving them for future donations. You may drop off the bags full of bags at any of the participating churches that accept food donations now or at the Cupboard on Tuesday from 9 a.m.-noon, or Fridays from 1-4 p.m.
OCAD and Oelwein Area United Way are gearing up for Fall Fling soon. This year will be the 2nd annual bean bag (cornhole) tournament. I’m sorry but I just can hardly spit out their name for it. It’s been bean bag competition since Hector was a pup. Call Mike at 319-283-0103 to sign up your (cornhole) team at $20 per couple. Century 21 is sponsoring the prize money. Even if you bring in “ringers” your 1st place prize money probably isn’t going to be enough to call in to work on Monday morning and tell them you quit.
Most merchants would appreciate your support for Fall Fling. It’s a way for you to get some great bargains from many stores and creative vendors. We have some very clever and talented crafters and artists around the Oelwein area. This could be the beginning and the end of your Christmas shopping.
I loved seeing people and businesses getting the Spiffy Awards this summer. Congratulations to all of you who make a labor of love sprucing up your homes and businesses. I know you take great pride in doing it and we citizens get the benefit seeing the beauty as we drive through your neighborhood. Thank you, Positively Oelwein Committee, for your time and effort in recognizing these improvements.
Don’t forget the Dollars for Scholars tailgate meal tonight at the bus barn before the homecoming game. Seven bucks will fill that empty void in your stomach before the game and for that very same $7 you’ll get the satisfaction of knowing you are helping an Oelwein High School senior further their education. See … that’s $14 worth of satisfaction for only $7, that’s what the big box companies call BOGO. Buy one get one free. Don’t try to follow my logic. You’ll get dizzy!
It’s always exciting when the OCAD Ambassadors show up for a ribbon cutting. It is usually synonymous with progress in our town. This week the welcome group met at the new Plentiful Pantry; a new food distribution location located in the old Fick Insurance building. Its contributors are the NE Iowa Food Bank, the Department of Agriculture, many local donors, and the United Way. Welcome and thank you for making this opportunity available to those in need of a helping hand.
Just about everything is done at the Saur-King Jet Plaza, and I’m thrilled with the results. Employees of Andrew Miller Construction did much of the labor and were patient with my frequent design changes. There will be more in the ODR later. Our dedication is planned for Sunday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. This is open to the public and I hope we can fill that area with appreciative residents to the two gentlemen that made this jet possible in our town.
I’ve had 10 bricks on order for Veterans Park since April. Evidently the brick company has been experiencing some supply problems since Covid. Anyway, the bricks should be here this week. Eight of these bricks will be paced in the section for KIA/Died while wearing the uniform of our country.
These were local boys who joined one of the branches of service, eager to protect our country, but through no fault of their own, didn’t come home alive. Three who gave their lives through combat: Seth Garceau, Nabor Tafolla, David Michael, were killed in hostile action. Some lost their lives through military accidents. Salvador Hernandez and Robert Offenburger died in a military plane crash in 1956. Terry Chase was killed in a military plane crash in Hong Kong harbor and Shawn Lau was killed in a military maneuver in Panama.
Some of these heroes already have bricks scattered through the service sections of the park but we need to add their names on bricks, to honor them in a special section of the park.