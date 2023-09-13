Around Town

ATTENTION VETERANS! This is not news, but I don’t think this is well known. Veterans may salute when the National Anthem is being played during athletic events and other public situations.
“According to the National Defensive Authorization Act of 2008, during the ceremony of hoisting or lowering the flag or when the flag is passing in a parade in review, all persons present in uniform should render the military salute. Members of the Armed Forces and veterans who are present but not in uniform may also render the military salute. All other persons present should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over their heart and remove their hats.”
• • •
The Lions Club of America is a multifaceted organization benefiting communities in many ways. It may be best known for its sight savings efforts such as recycling eyeglasses. Along those lines, they will soon be promoting a White Cane Safety Day. It is a national observance in the United States, celebrated on Oct. 15 of each year since 1964. The day is dedicated to celebrating the achievements of people who are blind or visually impaired and the important symbol of blindness and tool of independence, the white cane. The Oelwein Lions Club will be out in different businesses on Sept. 29 and 30 to remind the community of the importance of that achievement and accept your financial contributions for all of their community projects. Their motto is: “We serve.”
• • •
We are so fortunate to live in a benevolent society where people and organizations gather together to plan events that offer financial or other assistance in support of those that may need help. The Dollars for Scholars homecoming tailgate starts before the Homecoming game, Friday, Sept. 22, from 5-8 p.m. in the bus barn. These scholarships give seniors an opportunity to further their education. We can’t all donate huge sums of money for all these students but together, many of us can donate small amounts through fundraisers like this. Hope to see you on Sept. 22. The food will be delicious, and although they would love to have you stay and cheer on the Huskies, if can’t stay for the game at least stop and have a quick supper.
• • •
I poked my head in the Coliseum on Saturday to check out the “Throwback Jack” band that I promoted in last week’s column. I was very impressed with the professionalism of the band. The music was high quality, witnessed as attendees filled the dance floor, sashayin’ and swayin’. As it was a country band, many dancers were dressed in fashion, as they scooted their boots around and around, hanging on to their western hats.
I am still amazed at the transformation of our beautiful, historic Oelwein Coliseum. Unfortunately, it is not being appreciated as it should be in our community. I spoke to a local person Saturday night who told me he hadn’t been in the building in 40 years, and he was blown away at how wonderful it looks now. “It’s better than I remembered,” he said.
• • •
It is very reassuring for the growth of our city to see all the construction going on around town. Lots of heavy equipment in various parts of the city — building, fixing, and improving. Oelwein is alive and well!
• • •
As if it isn’t enough to visit the Farmers Market in Oelwein to get delicious home-grown fruits and veggies, this morning, if you hurry, you will be serenaded by Karen Rochford from Sumner. Karen brings her guitar on most Saturdays and sings at Sacred Heart’s 4:30 Mass.
Her voice is soothing, very “Judy Collins and Joan Baez-ish.” She’ll play in the market vicinity from 9:30 – 11 a.m. This notice may be too late for you to hear her today but if you get a chance to hear her sing you will be astonished at her talent, and you’ll be wanting more.
• • •
The Oelwein Public Library will be hosting a local artist in a program and book signing on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 6-7 p.m. Rex Nielson is an author, artist, and a former deputy with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Dept. His bio claims that through his art, he has literally drawn another life for himself and his loved ones. I have seen images of some of his art and it is incredible — done with ink and permanent marker on paper. Take an hour away from your TV set and let Mr. Nielson mesmerize you with his artistic talent and storytelling.
• • •
How about another student “Busism.” As I’ve said before I love chatting with the students to hear their stories. A young middle school student was telling me her family would be going to a wedding in Pennsylvania soon. So, I took this opportunity to ask her if she knew what the state capital of Pennsylvania was? She thought for a very brief second and said she didn’t know. “I’m not very good at Math,” she explained.
• • •
The Vietnam War Commemoration Office has organized a series of events to honor the service of Vietnam veterans and their families. According to the official website a national ceremony is held each year on the third Friday in September to remember those who were held captive and returned, and those who remain missing. This year, the ceremony will be held on Sept. 15, 2023.
• • •
Thanks for reading and if you have story ideas I could share with other readers, contact me at (319)240-0592 or jakpeg@msn.com