“Hotel California — The Eagles Tribute Show” is headed our way this month. They are coming to the Williams Center for the Arts on Saturday, Feb. 25. You may contact the co-sponsor, OCAD, at 319-283-1105 or the Wellness Center at 319-283-2312 for tickets or more information.
Sacred Heart is continuing the Mardi Gras fundraiser, on Sunday, Feb. 19, for their Faith Formation program. The event will be at the Columbus Club starting out with a breakfast of sausage, coffee, juice, and all you can eat pancakes. There will be a raffle for a Cjms’ stained glass window and cash prizes ($500, $250, and $125), games and other kids’ activities.
Help me out. I’m still looking for a speaker for our Memorial Day ceremony. It will be the continuation of our “Welcome Home” series. The requirements are for the speaker to be an Oelwein graduate and still in the military.
If you know of anyone that fits that description: son, daughter, brother sister, uncle, aunt, or the kid that used to beat you up on the playground, please let me know. The speaker need not be intimidated or worried about their speaking skills, we are a very friendly and appreciative audience.
The Oelwein 150 celebration is going to be big but it’s going to need your help to pull this off. Thousands of people will be coming home or visiting. If you can help in any way, please contact Carolyn or Deb at the OCAD office. 319-283-1105. In a specific way you could help today by volunteering to help write the 150 Sesquicentennial souvenir booklets. We are in desperate need of a typist that can transcript news stories (provided) and put them into word doc form so we can get them to the printer. Although July seems like a long way away, time is running out for us. You can do this from home, we will get you the pages needed to transcribe, you put them on your computer in a word doc and email them to us. I have been doing this for a couple weeks and it’s very interesting reading some of the old news about Oelwein. Call me, 319-240-0592, or email, jakpeg@msn.com
I’m going to preface this next part of my column by first saying I am not a hunter, but I do know hunting pheasants is a popular sport in Iowa. My sudden interest in the pheasant population is my amazement at the numbers of pheasants I see as I drive the school bus in rural locations. Last Friday morning I came upon a flock of pheasants (over 20) and had to slow the bus down not to hit them. I stopped and told the kids they could get out of their seats this one time, to see all of them.
Monday morning some of the kids had asked me in route, if we were going to see all those birds again. We did not, but their interest was encouraging. Some mornings I see over 50 pheasants in different locations ambling around on the rural roads, in search of gravel to help their digestion process.
I remember not too long ago hunters lamenting over the lack of these birds. Something changed and I am sure it was a combination of government conservation programs, an increase in set-aside acres and organizations like the Pheasants Forever (PF) working together. It took this collaboration to make the tough choices of curtailing the purge of too many birds by hunters and protection of the species by fortifying a natural habitat. In the 1950’s Iowa had more than 10 million acres of potential pheasant habitat. In 2023, only 2.78 million acres exist.
The Fayette County PF will be having their 38th annual banquet on Saturday, March 18 in West Union. Funds from the event are used for habitat, land acquisition and education. This is a major fundraiser so if you or your business are asked for a donation, please know that what they are doing is working. Don’t you want to be part of this success story?
The American Legion’s Fifth-grade flag essay winners were announced and presented a certificate and monetary award. Three winners of the annual American Legion fifth grade essay contest were on hand Monday night to read their stories, “What the flag means to me.”
More than 100 students of Tammy Stasi’s 5th grade classes researched sources of flag history, flag etiquette, and online videos of veterans giving personal testimonies about their love for the flag.
The students then wrote essays using this information that would eventually compete with thousands of other 5th grade students in the state of Iowa. Will Weig was judged as the 1st place winner, Julia Bahe took 2nd place and Raimee Fitzpatrick took the 3rd place position. This is a great opportunity for all students to learn more about our flag.
Here’s something to think about … “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?”… Satchel Paige