Around Town

Olde Tyme Christmas is over for another year. What a wonderful time. Deb, Carolyn and ALL who helped knocked it out of the park again this year. The food, the carriage rides, the music, the parade, and the fireworks all seemed to go off without a problem. It was fun hearing all the kids squealing, laughing, and running around with their lighted toys. A carnival in December. It “don’t get no better” than this folks!
• • •
The Grinch contest was a barn burner. Congratulations to Diana Stewart and all those contestants that helped bring in record setting donations for the Kitchen Cupboard. Win! Win! Win! Next year’s Grinch will have his or her work cut out for them. This year is going to be a tough act to follow.
• • •
The Oelwein Middle School Vocal Music Concert will be on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Williams Center. You don’t have to be related to one of these talented students to go and listen to their music presentation. Music is as important to our students as sports.
• • •
Loved the story in Monday’s paper about Oelwein Middle School’s student council members Payton Haun, Sarah Gearhart, and Jaxson Bushaw lobbying the Oelwein School Board. It seems the flimsy dividers separating classroom areas can cause detractions from students on the other side. The newspaper account didn’t say whether any of the student representative at the meeting had to pound their fists on the table to get their point across (as it should be), but I’ll bet it was a great experience for them anyway.
• • •
What a great front-page story in Saturday’s ODR about the new tattoo shop, The Purple Thistle-Tattoo & Piercing. It’s always good to hear new businesses are coming to Oelwein. But what really impressed me was the research the Mullens did, that drew them to Oelwein. They have lived in many cities across the U.S. searching for a place to raise their six children (1 girl and 5 boys). They were looking for a family-friendly community, and in Oelwein, they think they’ve found it. I, for one, am thrilled that they chose us. I can’t wait to get to know them better.
Although they have already lived in Oelwein for over a year, I welcome their new business to town and wish them much success. I hope they stay here a long time. We would love to see all 6 children cross the stage on a warm May, Sunday afternoon, picking up their OHS diploma.
I’m past the body ink stage of my life. Been there, done that, so I do bear the faded ink from my days in the Navy of the somewhat foggy sixties. So, if you’ve secretly harbored the idea of sharing “that” message on your skin, stop in The Purple Thistle-Tattoo & Piercing, and they will accommodate that urge. Find them on Facebook, call 319-238-8212 or email them at PURPLETHISTLETATTOO@GMAIL.COM.
• • •
I visited Corner Market this week for the purpose of scoping out the various colors of flocked Christmas trees that many in town are talking about. I met Travis Manske, the Vincent van Gogh of Christmas trees in Phrenzyville. Many of these colored evergreens are transformed from a ho-hum green to chandelier shattering PINK or ORANGE or PURPLE or BLUE or … Wait-for-it … BLACK!
They are so beautiful, they actually glow. And I swear, from across the room I could HEAR the colors popping. You can’t make this up! Looking at his colorful inventory not only fills up your senses, but it takes me back 50 years to the first flocked tree I ever saw. I think it was a white flocked tree, but the coloring was so brittle, you had to enjoy it from afar. Chunks of the needles fell off if you got too close. These new flocked trees are not your grandmother’s flocked holiday trees. Travis walked me through the process and explained that the science and materials have advanced in many ways. It is much better, and certainly more viewer friendly.
Let me briefly try to explain the method. He has constructed a makeshift paint booth to spray these live evergreen trees. He secures a tree on a platform that with the aid of a motor, will slowly spin. He uses a spray gun filled with a colored powder material and when mixed with water, it takes on the properties of papier-mâché. This allows the extruded material to stick on the branches. In his preparation, he comes out looking like he’s ready for a moon walk. He’s wearing white paper overalls, with goggles with mouth and nose protection. It’s a quick process but messy and could potentially be damaging to the user’s lungs and eyes.
Travis Manske is really an artist in his own right. He has perfected this art. I asked about a two-toned tree that may represent a favorite sports team. He thought it would be possible, but a little tricky. I took it a step further and asked about a rainbow Christmas tree. He said he’d have to get back to me on this one but if it happens, he’ll let me watch.
Head out to Manske’s Corner Market to see his art. Seeing is believing.
• • •
For you old grumps out there (you know who you are), take a few weeks off and pretend you’re anxious for Christmas to get here.