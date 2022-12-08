Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Around Town

Travis Manske has perfected the art of flocking evergreens in brilliant colors. They are available, along with all kinds of seasonal greenery and décor, at Manske’s Corner Market, two miles north of Oelwein on Hwy 150.

 JAKE BLITSCH | Oelwein Daily Register

Olde Tyme Christmas is over for another year. What a wonderful time. Deb, Carolyn and ALL who helped knocked it out of the park again this year. The food, the carriage rides, the music, the parade, and the fireworks all seemed to go off without a problem. It was fun hearing all the kids squealing, laughing, and running around with their lighted toys. A carnival in December. It “don’t get no better” than this folks!

• • •

