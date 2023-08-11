School starts Wednesday, Aug. 23. Mom and Dad, “Yaaa.” Kids, “Booo.” Teachers and bus drivers … “Bring ‘em on!”
• • •
For the out-of-towners (and there are many of you) who read this paper online and are missing the daily tours “Around Town” let me help: South Frederick in front of the Mealey is half open again, one-way traffic only. There is some patchwork being done on the south side of Leo’s restaurant. Kwik Star is replacing all their below ground gas tanks and putting in new pumps. Zion Lutheran Church is making plans to tuckpoint their beautiful limestone structure. I see heavy construction equipment in the north parking lot at the high school. They will be preparing for eventual hard surface next year and moving a driveway this year. Workers are feverishly working on the area in and around the Williams Performing Arts Center knowing it must be done before the Beatles (wink) get here on Aug. 19. Repair is being done on the building on the southwest corner of South Frederick Avenue and Charles Street. That corner is partially blocked off and has one-way traffic on the Charles Street side.
• • •
You’ve no doubt played musical chairs. How about this. Ridihalgh, Fuelling, Snitker and Weber have purchased the Regions bank building and will be moving this fall. Edwards Jones (Curt Solsma) has purchased the Van Veldhuizen law office and has moved across the street. I hope all those who are moving around will have a chair when the music stops!
• • •
Dates to remember: Italian Heritage Day, tomorrow, Aug. 12. American Legion Kerns Corn and Chicken Dinner, Friday, Aug. 18. “American English, The Complete Beatles Tribute” will entertain us Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Williams Center.
• • •
I lost my billfold in Oelwein and found it at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. Let me explain. Last Thursday the CJMs stained-glass girls (Connie Kerns and Marty Kajewski) and I made a road trip to a business near Algona to check out a stained-glass store going out of business. It was a two-and-a-half-hour trek, but the opportunity to get a bargain on some glass made it worth it. We made a pit stop on the way and I noticed I didn’t have my wallet with me. Of course, I tried to mentally retrace my early morning steps and came up with a theory. It must have fallen out of my pocket while riding my bicycle on the way to the Wellness Center earlier that morning (it’s happened before). Nothing I could do about it at that point, so slog on.
• • •
We were able to buy some cheap glass and, on the trek back to Oelwein, our path took us through Clear Lake, home of the very historic Surf Ballroom. Being an enthusiastic fan of rock and roll music, I asked our driver Connie Kerns if we could stop by the ballroom. We did and we were able to get inside one of “rock and roll” music’s richest assemblages of artifacts. I was in awe of the autographed photos and past possessions and relics of stars that I watched with such excitement on grainy black and white TVs, so many years ago.
I left that venerated ballroom with fulfillment, the place where hundreds of dazzling performers shared their stellar talents with generations of fans. Loading ourselves back in our vehicle, I noticed some coins on the seat that I had occupied on our trip there. Another coin caught my attention on the floor. Then my eye wandered down to a very small crevice between the rear seat and floorboard. My lost billfold peeked out, seeming to mock me with earned stupidity. It must have slipped out of my pocket getting in, on the way there, and NOT on my morning ride after all. It was a great day!
• • •
In most community projects the details often go unseen by the public. For the Avenue of the Flags, the wagons that bring the poles to the cemetery are an integral part of a flag supply chain. These wagons for the last 20 years brought their cargo to the cemetery dutifully. To be honest they have been used and, in some cases, abused. This year Legion Commander Duane Larson solicited the help of his neighbor, Oelwein farmer, Dick Chapman to help repair the worst of the two wagons. Chapman took on the project but refused to just patch it up. Dick’s plan was to rebuild this wagon from the ground up. From that plan, Chuck Geilenfeld contacted Transco and arranged for a minor facelift. At least one of the two wagons has been given a new lease on wagon life. Thank you, friendly farmer Dick Chapman and our community good neighbor, Transco Railway Products.
• • •
I mentioned the bowling alley a couple of weeks ago in my column. The restaurant is closed but they do have takeout meals available. There is some confusion about the telephone number to call, to order takeout. The real number is 319-238-8352. Tape this number on your refrigerator. You’ll thank me later.
• • •
Some of my friends exercise every day, meanwhile I’m watching a TV show I don’t like because the remote fell on the floor and I can’t reach it.