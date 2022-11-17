Lots of kudos (taking Kaye’s word) for many Oelweinites this week.
• • •
Great job for Oelwein Schools Veterans Day program. Keynote speaker, Sgt. Maj. Dan Wegner who is an OHS graduate of 1995, was quite inspirational in addressing the student body and guests. Dan has been in the National Guard for 22 years and has had a very successful career, advancing steadily in the ranks of the Guard.
Jamie Jacobs, whose real job is the high school and middle school Athletic Director, stepped in to organize and produce this year’s event. I was impressed that she cared enough about the veterans that she added this project to her already busy schedule and did a darn good job.
And while I’m in the thanking mood, thank you, Oelwein Daily Register, for the excellent coverage you always give to programs in which our veterans are highlighted. ODR’s Mira Schmitt-Cash’s coverage of this event was outstanding. The photos and the stories she published certainly captured the gracious mood of the day.
• • •
Speaking of OCHS, the play they put on this last weekend, MASH, was expectedly funny and the actors and crew did their job brilliantly. Kudos to another rookie, Director Liz Stange and assistant director Josh Schunk. They formed an amazing team that brought together a delightful and entertaining cast.
• • •
The Legion Auxiliary served a delicious Veterans Day supper, but the enormous turnout was beyond anyone’s expectations. Those that got there early enough raved about the great meal. The ladies served over 200 dinners in house and over 125 carry outs including 45 carry outs just for employees of East Penn Mfg. It’s very hard to project what the turn out may be but they served a LOT of people in a very short amount of time.
Though not advertised ahead of time, the “Meyers Cupcakes” for dessert were a big hit. Owner Amanda Meyers donated 250 cupcakes and 75 more were purchased. There were very few left over, maybe some took more than one. You couldn’t blame them. Yum.
It was very nice to see Oelwein Police join in the serving line and thanks to some Fareway employees sharing their expertise in “meatology.”
• • •
I know that there’s another whole week before the Williams Center for the Arts presents Christmas with the Celts, but tickets are going fast, you’d better hurry. I understand there are 6th and 7th grade singers from the Oelwein Middle School (OMS) and 9 dancers from Northeast Iowa Dance Academy (NIDA) who will be part of the C(k)eltic’s entertainment. In speaking to Anna Kerns from NIDA and Sarah Gruman, choir director at OMS, both are excited for their students to be able to perform at such a professional level.
It does sound very exciting. I remember several years ago Peggy and I had the opportunity to see Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat starring Donny Osmond, on stage at the Chicago Theater. They brought in several local school children as part of the singing cast. Think of the thrill it must have been for those kids. I thought it really added a fun touch to the performance.
The show will be presented on Sunday evening, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Williams Center. Tickets may be purchased at the OCAD office and the Wellness Center. Neither of those locations have a card machine, so you’ll need to have cash or a check. Tickets will go fast for this performance. This is bound to get you into the Christmas spirit.
• • •
Here’s another reminder of The Plentiful Pantry’s COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING. It will be Sunday, Nov. 20 from noon to 4 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. It is absolutely free, not free will, FREE to ANYONE that would like to come and join in this neighborhood banquet.
Now ... if anyone or organization would like to contribute to the cost of this FREE meal, the Plentiful Pantry would gladly accept your donation.
• • •
Here’s a delightful Veterans Day story. I was talking to Callie Berryman at the gym recently and she told me her son Beau was bummed out because he didn’t get to go to the Veterans Day program at the Williams Center last week. He was anxious to meet a real veteran. She reminded him that he DID know a veteran, Mr. Blitsch. I then told her I would see him that evening boarding his bus and I would reintroduce myself to him.
Tuesday afternoon, as his group came by the buses, I stopped him, held out my hand to shake, and told him my name is Jake Blitsch and I am a veteran. His eyes got big, and I felt an added intensity of the squeeze on my hand and the shake appeared to be noticeably more vigorous in motion. “Really?” he said. “Were you in the war?” I said, “I was in the Vietnam War, on a ship.” “That’s cool.” He said as he reluctantly moved on to his bus with the pack.
Here’s the kicker to that story. I said that I reintroduced myself to him. Of course, he knew me already. I was his bus driver for ALL of last year. I’m not sure what he envisioned a veteran might look like, but not like a bus driver I’m guessing. Perhaps someone in fatigues with a rifle slung over their back and black paint smeared on their face. Maybe they get that idea from video games or comic books. COMICBOOKS!!!??? Boy that just showed my age.
• • •
Be thankful for what you have this Thanksgiving week, some don’t have as much as you.