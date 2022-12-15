Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Around Town

Wings Park students preparing for an upcoming chess tournament in Iowa City. In background, advisor Jacob Garnett coaching Oelwein teams.

 JAKE BLITSCH | Oelwein Daily Reg

Northeast Iowa Dance Academy is having their HollyCital at 6 o’clock tonight at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts (WCPA). General admission is a mere dollar bill with proceeds going to the WCPA. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Because I’ve been accused of lacking some social graces, I had to ask what a HollyCital was. Anna Kerns explained it to me… really slow. It’s a Holly reCital. DUHH! Who didn’t know that? Probably the best deal in town. It promises to be very entertaining and the closest you may get to “highbrow” for $1.

• • •

