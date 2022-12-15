Around Town

Northeast Iowa Dance Academy is having their HollyCital at 6 o’clock tonight at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts (WCPA). General admission is a mere dollar bill with proceeds going to the WCPA. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Because I’ve been accused of lacking some social graces, I had to ask what a HollyCital was. Anna Kerns explained it to me… really slow. It’s a Holly reCital. DUHH! Who didn’t know that? Probably the best deal in town. It promises to be very entertaining and the closest you may get to “highbrow” for $1.
Cans and bottles add up very fast in your garage or basement and it’s a sad fiscal and environmental commentary to throw them in the garbage. Did you know there are some local options?
O’ Town has a can and bottle redemption center. Their winter hours are Tuesday- Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Otter Creek Animal Shelter in Hazleton will take them as a fundraiser to assist in the animal adoption, shots, identification chips, and spay/neuter program. Otter Creek advertises that it is a NO-KILL shelter, serving Buchanan and Fayette counties. Otter Creek has a fenced area where you can drop your can and bottle donations, 24/7.
Another option is to donate your cans and bottles to The Oelwein Husky football team. They use the money for meals for all their athletes when they are on long road trips. They also use this small windfall to purchase other sports equipment not normally provided by the school. Varsity Football coach Bob Lape (rhymes with tape) wanted our readers to know that the very generous Mike Leo, owner of Generations, donates ALL his cans and bottles on Saturdays to the Oelwein Husky football team.
Lape said the best way to donate to the Oelwein Husky Football team is to follow them on Facebook. This will get you up to date information on how best to get the cans and bottles to the right place, at the right time.
There may be more outlets in our area that I am not aware of. Let me know and I will include it in my next column.
Zion Lutheran Church is hosting a COMMUNITY potluck on Christmas Day from noon until 2 p.m. Please bring a dish to share but if you can’t, please come anyway and join them for a great time, good food and warm fellowship. There is no reason anyone should be left alone on Christmas Day. Y’all come! Hear?
I’m seeing GREAT things happening in our school system. Chess tournaments for 4th graders. Amazing! I understand it is out of the scope of the regular curriculum but even having the opportunity to learn in any way is a plus.
Congratulations to counselor/advisor Jacob Garnett for taking on this after-school project. These kids may not be able to shoot baskets or hit a baseball when they are 80, but they will still enjoy sitting down at a chess table with friends. Yes, Mr. Garnett, you are teaching them lifelong skills. Isn’t that the goal of a teacher?
This is one of many programs possible with the 21st Century grant that funds our Husky Adventures (HA) program. The amount of money received by this yearly grant is driven by the economic structure of the school district based on free and reduced lunches. It allows many students to take part in before and after school supervised educational programs. This is another opportunity that serves our children’s thirst for learning and social emotional skills.
This past week the Oelwein High School choir was able to take a chartered bus to attend the Pentatonix Concert in Des Moines. Last weekend, under the tutelage of teacher Jacob Dudley, some middle school students traveled to compete in a Lego/robotics competition in Waterloo for 5th and 6th graders. They did very well, placing 4th out of 11, against some very tech savvy competitors from larger schools. They were assisted by some unique volunteers, Nate Shares and Joe Bouska, two real engineers. How lucky are we to have men of their skill sets to support this wonderful program.
The list of successful Century 21 grants these funds can brag about also includes band instructor Cory McBride’s Husky Productions, which I highlighted in this column last September.
To review, they are a small group of high school students who contract out DJ services for special events. They started out getting funds from the grant but are now self-sufficient. They stay very busy on weekends and have received great reviews. They have some “gigs” already booked into next summer.
Barb Schmitz’s protege is Catherine Wedemeier who has been the Food Corps coordinator. She will take over the Husky Adventures program soon.
There are many different projects this grant funds. Several workshops including: math, reading, and social skills. These students are often provided snacks and there is even a workshop, teaching others how to make these snacks. A summer school program that consists of swimming opportunities at the city pool, and a group of students put on a summer play that is open to the public to enjoy.
HA also has archery and trap shooting available to them. Really the list is too numerous for this column to name. But safe to say for sure, our students are given many chances outside the classroom for social, physical, and mental growth. Our school administration should be applauded for vigorously endorsing these programs.