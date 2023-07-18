Wasn’t that a wonderful birthday party? From my vantage point it was almost perfect. I’m sure there were some hiccups (very rare), things that didn’t go as planned, but to our MANY guests, it was a fabulous and fun four days.
There were so many people involved that made the plan come together. Too many to mention all of them but there are two individuals, Deb Howard and Carolyn Spence, that need to be especially honored for their hard work. They gave birth to the “the plan” that would celebrate Oelwein’s 150 birthday party. They orchestrated every detail, sometimes hands on and sometimes from afar, but always having their collective fingers on the pulse of the celebration’s progress. Congratulations ladies, you are amazing!
Thank you to the 150 Committee for the many meetings in the past six months. Nothing as big as this happens without many hands and lots of discussion.
• • •
Congratulations to ALL the city workers who were the glue that held this celebration together and kept it from bursting apart at its sometimes-bulging seams.
• • •
The rains were sporadic and briefly torrential BUT they were just a temporary nuisance, they did not stop any of the scheduled events. For the most part the weather was very accommodating. The altered parade route turned out to be less of a concern than anticipated. Which proves again that we Oelweinites are resilient and adaptable.
• • •
The music all three days, counting the Party in the Park, was good listening stuff. There was a lot of hand clapping and toe tapping. Of course, the Pork (Tenderloin) Tornadoes were a big draw, and the younger crowd sang along with most of their songs. I did not see any out of hand party goers. Perhaps I missed it, but the massive crowds seemed well behaved.
• • •
There were so many events goings on last week that l missed a lot of things, so I can’t write about those. But I’m sure they were wonderful and entertaining. Susan Macken and I were responsible for the “time capsule” near the library. Our mission was to help residents drop off their deposits to be reopened in 25 years, on July 15, 2048. Paul Schmitz, owner of Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, deserves an honorary Kaye Frazer “kudos” for making all of this happen.
Although it started out slow people began to gather and became magnets for others. There were people who dropped off some pearls of nostalgia and then went home and brought more. One lady came to see what it was all about, then went home to write letters to her young children. When she returned with the letters snuggly encapsulated in a Ziplock bag, she told us it took her longer than she thought because while writing her letters, she started bawling like a baby. She said she had to keep wiping her eyes and blowing her nose. I considered that a success for this project.
• • •
I stopped in to talk to Dean and Peggy Hendricks, owners of Viper Lanes/PJ’s Bar and Grill, Monday afternoon. Because of the roof/water damage, they have been closed since October, but they were getting ready to start serving takeout orders — only. It will be an abbreviated menu and shorter hours, but their loyal patrons are anxious for that mouthwatering bowling alley food again. The hours will be Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 8:15 p.m.
Progress has been very slow and at times stagnant. Not that Dean and Peggy aren’t working their butts off, but their insurance company and the insurance company for the roofing contractor have been NO help. Lots of finger pointing, but neither side wants to claim financial responsibility. Because of this Dean and Peggy have no revenue coming in.
Hendricks’ only fault was trusting that every time they made a monthly insurance premium, that if faced with a disaster, the insurance company would have their backs. Their only fault was trusting a roofing company, that their workmanship would be professionally done, and their new roof would stand up to the elements of this geography. Neither was true and for that Dean and Peggy have had to siphon off their life savings to salvage what was left of their business. A business that people had come to love, trust, respect and enjoy. The Hendricks have ALWAYS held up their end of the bargain with their patrons, because they are real professionals.
But often there is good news through the darkness of devastation. A goodness in people that have no skin in the game, that gives credence to the catchphrase “Iowa nice.” Dean shared with me that a loyal patron was starting up a GoFundMe page to help the Hendricks with the cost of daily living. And he also mentioned that his banker, Jim Kullmer at Community Bank of Oelwein, has been more than just understanding. Kullmer has been walking beside Dean through this nightmare and has promised… “HE WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE HIS BACK!”
Until we can get in to sit and enjoy the simple ambiance of that restaurant, I hope there will be long lines of generous customers, anxious to savor the great food of PJ’s Bar and Grill.