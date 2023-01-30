Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Laurie

 Photo courtesy FCSO

An Oelwein man who was arrested on several charges Sunday night was later found to be in possession of cocaine, as well.

According to a criminal complaint, at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oelwein Police responded to a report of an abandoned, snowbound vehicle located in the front yard of a residence in the 300 block of 7th Ave. SE. Once on scene the responding officer identified the vehicle, as well as someone walking toward the automobile with a shovel.

