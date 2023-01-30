An Oelwein man who was arrested on several charges Sunday night was later found to be in possession of cocaine, as well.
According to a criminal complaint, at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oelwein Police responded to a report of an abandoned, snowbound vehicle located in the front yard of a residence in the 300 block of 7th Ave. SE. Once on scene the responding officer identified the vehicle, as well as someone walking toward the automobile with a shovel.
The individual, later identified as 43-year-old Jason J. Laurie of Oelwein, indicated the vehicle was his when questioned by Police. Laurie, however, refused to identify himself when asked. Concurrently, officers also noted that Laurie had slurred speech, “glassy eyes,” and smelled of “intoxicants.”
When told he was legally obligated to share his name, Laurie “continued to refuse to identify himself,” according to the complaint, though he was later identified using his vehicle plates. Laurie’s refusal to cooperate continued, leading to his arrest for both interfering in official acts as well as for public intoxication.
Upon arriving at the Fayette County Jail, meanwhile, Laurie was also “found to be in possession of cocaine,” a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office press release stated, at which point he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, 3rd offense, a Class D felony.
Laurie is currently awaiting an initial appearance.