An Edgewood woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide following a fatal 2021 ATV accident in which she was allegedly operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
According to court records, the Iowa State Patrol arrested 26-year-old Hanna Lea Meese last Saturday in connection with the death of Jordan Gerald Cabalka.
On the evening of May 2, 2021, Meese, then Hanna Koloc, was driving a 2020 Kawasaki ATV east from Wood Edge Drive onto South Chestnut Street when she “failed to maintain control when attempting to negotiate the curve in the roadway,” a criminal complaint explains. As a result, both Meese and Cabalka, a member of the Edgewood Fire Department and a passenger on the ATV, “were ejected from the Kawasaki. Hanna sustained serious injuries and Jordan sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to those injuries on scene.”
Following her arrest, Meese was taken to the Delaware County Jail before being released after posting a $25,000 cash bond. Her initial court appearance is scheduled for March 22 at the Delaware County Courthouse in Manchester.