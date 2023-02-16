Oelwein Police have made an arrest following an investigation into the house fire Sunday, Feb. 12, that destroyed a home at 420 4 ½ St. S.W.
Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan reported a criminal complaint was filed Thursday, Feb. 16, charging Chris Edward Westendorf, 57, of Oelwein, with second degree arson, a Class C felony.
Westendorf was found at the scene of the fire Sunday evening. At that time, police arrested him for a probation violation, and he was taken to the Fayette County Jail.
Evidence at the time of his initial arrest, along with further investigation by Oelwein Police, Oelwein Fire Department and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office, have led to the arson charge against Westendorf.
The small, two-bedroom, single-story home and contents were completely destroyed in Sunday’s blaze. Oelwein firefighters battled the fire for more than eight hours and continued to monitor smoldering debris 24 hours later.
The home had been in the Westendorf family through generations. Current owners were listed as Kristy (Westendorf) Heidt and Timothy Westendorf.
In Iowa, if found guilty, second degree arson carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of more than $13,000.