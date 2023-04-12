In preparation for what marks the next phase of the agency’s Moon to Mars exploration plans, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), in cooperation with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), has announced the four-person crew that will journey around the moon as part of the Artemis II mission.
“The Artemis II crew represents thousands of people working tirelessly to bring us to the stars. This is their crew, this is our crew, this is humanity’s crew,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, according to a press release. “NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Hammock Koch, and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen, each has their own story, but, together, they represent our creed: E pluribus unum – out of many, one. Together, we are ushering in a new era of exploration for a new generation of star sailors and dreamers – the Artemis Generation.”
Artemis II, which is officially labeled as a test flight by NASA, will utilize the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft and include an “approximately 10-day mission (that) will test and stress the Orion spacecraft’s life-support systems to prove the capabilities and techniques required to live and work in deep space in ways only humans can do,” NASA reported.
As part of the endeavor, which will be commanded by Wiseman and is scheduled to occur in 2024 or 2025, Glover will serve as the crew’s pilot, while Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen will fill the roles of Mission Specialist 1 and Mission Specialist 2, respectively.
The upcoming project is envisioned to build upon the recent unmanned Artemis I excursion, which was completed last December, by moving NASA one step closer to returning an astronaut to the moon’s surface, a feat last accomplished in 1972, as part of the Apollo 17 mission. In this regard, Artemis II, the release explained, “will set the stage for the first woman and first person of color on the moon,” while “paving the way for future, long-term human exploration missions to the Moon, and eventually Mars.”
During the mission, Wiseman will be making his second trip into outer space, as he previously worked at the International Space Station as a flight engineer in 2014, having accrued more than 165 days in orbit. Glover, as well, will be returning to space with his Artemis assignment, having piloted NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 endeavor in 2021, during which he participated in four spacewalks. Koch, meanwhile, earlier served as flight engineer on the International Space Station while also setting a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, totaling 328 days. A Canadian Armed Forces colonel and former fighter pilot, Hansen will be making his first journey to space, as his inclusion was heralded by leaders of the CSA.
“We are going back to the Moon and Canada is at the center of this exciting journey,” said François-Philippe Champagne, the minister responsible for the Canadian Space Agency, according to the press release. “Canada’s participation in the Artemis program is not only a defining chapter of our history in space, but also a testament to the friendship and close partnership between our two nations.”
“For the first time in more than 50 years, these individuals – the Artemis II crew – will be the first humans to fly to the vicinity of the Moon. Among the crew are the first woman, first person of color, and first Canadian on a lunar mission, and all four astronauts will represent the best of humanity as they explore for the benefit of all,” said Vanessa Wyche, Director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, the release stated. “This mission paves the way for the expansion of human deep space exploration and presents new opportunities for scientific discoveries, commercial, industry and academic partnerships and the Artemis Generation.”
Closer to home, Christina Koch’s inclusion was especially lauded by University of Iowa physics and astronomy professor Allison Jaynes, who emphasized the ongoing perception of astronauts as being strictly white men.
“Having her (Koch) to be one of the first people to revisit the Moon is very substantial because we are living in a society where we’re still talking about and arguing about these issues of equality,” Jaynes said, Radio Iowa reported, “and so having her be selected, and Victor Glover as well, is an incredible decision.
“You might say cowboys are the ones we think of when we think of astronauts,” Jaynes continued. “Women still aren’t the image of an astronaut. When you say ‘astronaut’ to a bunch of schoolchildren, they will assume a man, they will assume a male astronaut. So this spaceflight, it’s really going to change the way that students and children and everyone around the world views astronauts.”
Among the most accomplished female astronauts are Sally Ride, who became the first woman to travel to space when she did so as part of the Challenger mission in 1983, as well as Iowa native Peggy Whitson, who had spent 665 days in space when she retired from the astronaut corps in 2018, according to the Radio Iowa report.