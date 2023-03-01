Saturday Feb. 25, 2023
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Arthur H. Ladeburg, age 82, of Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin, formerly of Oelwein, passed away at his home on Saturday Feb. 25, 2023.
He was born April 20, 1940, in Oelwein, the son of Herbert and Helen (Woodward) Ladeburg. Arthur married Carol Reisner on June 3, 1962. In this marriage they welcomed three kids, Tim, Deborah and Damien. Carol preceded Art in death on Jan. 18, 2023.
Carol and Art moved to Prairie Du Chien in 2015 where they enjoyed spending time at their cabin on the Ambrough.
Arthur was a supervisor foreman at Donaldson Co. in Oelwein for almost all his working years. Arthur was known by many as a great fisherman, a gardener who shared his produce with many friends and family. Most of all Arthur will be remembered for being a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to so many.
He is survived by his children Tim Ladeburg of Oelwein, Deb (Jody) Meyen of Dundee and Damien Ladeburg of Oelwein; grandchildren Jennifer (Mike) Gilbertson of South Dakota, Courtney (Alexander) Soto of Oregon, Elizabeth (Andrew) Fear of Muscatine, Brody (Sarah) Meyen of Dundee, Ivan and Stella Ladeburg of Oelwein; great-grandchildren Kate and Jack Gilbertson, Lincoln Fear and Maddox Meyen along with his sister Janet Polk of Oelwein.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family: Deb Meyen; 1371 132nd St.; Dundee IA, 52038. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family, www.garrityfuneralhome.com.