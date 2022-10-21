Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

With October quickly passing, Fayette County is entering the peak of the harvest season, as local corn and bean farmers work day and night to gather their yields. With several weeks remaining before the mid-November conclusion of the corn harvest, the outlook for area producers seems positive, according to Aaron Wenger of Wenger Seed, a Beck’s Hybrids Seed Dealer located in Elgin.

The area’s bean farmers, who typically complete their harvest sooner than those growing corn, are nearing the conclusion of their efforts, Wenger explained. “Most,” he observed, “are wrapping up beans this week.” Those in the middle to southern portions of the county, however, are ahead of those further north. “Arlington and south, some are already done with beans,” Wenger noted. Overall, with 50% to 60% of the beans already out of the fields, Wenger’s general assessment is a positive one. “The bean yields look pretty good this year,” he indicated.

Trending Food Videos