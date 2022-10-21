With October quickly passing, Fayette County is entering the peak of the harvest season, as local corn and bean farmers work day and night to gather their yields. With several weeks remaining before the mid-November conclusion of the corn harvest, the outlook for area producers seems positive, according to Aaron Wenger of Wenger Seed, a Beck’s Hybrids Seed Dealer located in Elgin.
The area’s bean farmers, who typically complete their harvest sooner than those growing corn, are nearing the conclusion of their efforts, Wenger explained. “Most,” he observed, “are wrapping up beans this week.” Those in the middle to southern portions of the county, however, are ahead of those further north. “Arlington and south, some are already done with beans,” Wenger noted. Overall, with 50% to 60% of the beans already out of the fields, Wenger’s general assessment is a positive one. “The bean yields look pretty good this year,” he indicated.
While the collection of beans is nearing its conclusion, most of the area’s corn remains in the field, with Wenger noting, “on average, the corn harvest is 25% done.” The corn that has been collected, he pointed out, is a bit wetter, with a higher test weight, thanks to some favorable temperatures and “timely rains in August,” Wenger said.
With the selling price for a bushel of corn determined by weight rather than volume, these conditions, which have made the yield weigh between 57 and 59 pounds a bushel rather than the normal 56 pounds, will continue to be good news for producers, Wenger explained.
“Generally, it was a stress-free end of summer,” Wenger added, which has served to be a boon for a well-developed crop.
The August rains, however, were not entirely favorable, as the resulting dampness, Wenger noted, made conditions “conducive to fungal disease.” In the time since, and with harvest in the offing, one particular leaf issue has emerged as a cause of local concern for many corn producers. As Wenger described it, “the fungal disease Tar Spot is on the forefront of producers’ minds.”
Tar Spot, Wenger explained, is an affliction in which a fungus attacks and comprises the corn leaf, which hinders the plant’s normal respiration process, thus retarding the final stages of its development. The ears on the affected plants, he said, “are not filling out properly,” which has a deleterious overall effect, eventually leading to yield loss.
Tar Spot, Wenger added, “is becoming more and more of a problem.”
Blowing in from the near-eastern states and thriving in damp weather, the threat posed by Tar Spot this season, while a concern, falls short of a widespread emergency. “It is not a crisis situation,” Wenger said, estimating that between 8% and 12% of the county’s corn has been affected.
Looking to the future, among the best ways producers might protect their yields against the malice of Tar Spot is through greater investment in and attention to seed diversification, Wenger concluded, as particular seed hybrids are more resistant to such dangers than others.