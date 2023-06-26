Just days after the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) moved its proposed CO2 pipeline project permit hearing from October to August, Summit Carbon Solutions has applied for a second permit, related to an addition to its project, which extends through Floyd and Mitchell Counties.
The new portion includes 31 additional miles of pipeline that would add the Absolute Energy ethanol plant outside St. Ansgar to Summit’s existing proposed pipeline network in Iowa, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
In making the second appeal, Summit decided against modifying their existing permit request, which is reaching its final stages, in favor of applying for a separate permit altogether. Modifying the existing request would have delayed that permit’s continuation, requiring Summit to schedule additional informational meetings in Floyd and Mitchell Counties. Under that scenario, as well, negotiations between the company and property owners along that intended path could not be undertaken until at least 30 days after the informational meetings, according to the Capital Dispatch report.
In requesting the second permit, Summit has asked that related informational meetings be held on Aug. 8 or 9.
Summit’s representatives, who pointed out that seeking an additional permit for a new portion of an unapproved pipeline project is allowed by Iowa law, indicated that the request for a second permit is intended to aid property owners affected by the desired expansion.
“The recently announced line will need to begin the IUB permitting process from the beginning to ensure all stakeholders have an opportunity to participate and the IUB can make an independent and informed decision,” explained Courtney Ryan, a spokesperson for the company, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
This contention was disputed by the Iowa Sierra Club’s Jessica Mazour, who said those newly affected individuals would have an alarming lack of time to prepare. “The landowners on the new route are at a huge disadvantage,” Mazour noted.
The Sierra Club went further, as well, and has contacted the IUB, requesting that the board combine the two permit requests rather than address each individually.
“The issues and evidence in this docket would be virtually identical with the issues and evidence in (the first request),” wrote Wallace Taylor, a Sierra Club attorney, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch report. “It would therefore be an efficient use of the board’s time and resources to consolidate the two cases so the issues and evidence can be presented to the board in the same proceeding.”
The second permit request came the same week that a group of 11 state lawmakers, led by Representative Helena Hayes of New Sharon, submitted an official Customer Objection to the IUB.
Dated Wednesday, June 21, the document reiterated the notion that moving up the original Summit permit hearing to August will be detrimental to property owners. “The fundamental rights of hundreds of thousands of Iowans are in play here: We need to err on the side of due process and fairness. ‘Due process’ means nothing if it does not include notice and an opportunity to be heard. Moving up hearings has the effect of reducing due process,” the objection stated.
The protest also noted the large majority of state representatives who earlier this year supported a measure that would have slowed the process, as a bill requiring pipeline companies to acquire 90% of their easements voluntarily before utilizing eminent domain passed the House by a 73-20 margin. The group also referenced the recent Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) conference held in Des Moines May 31-June 1, which they claimed crystalized the fact that more time was needed before proceeding with the pipeline projects.
“Indeed, the information presented at PHMSA hearings has prompted a number of parties to suggest imposing a moratorium on this entire process until Federal regulators have had an opportunity to re-evaluate standards for these projects,” the objection stated.
“We urge the IUB to proceed in this area with the greatest possible caution,” the legislators concluded, “and to give particular attention to making sure the process is open, fair and deliberate.”
When the IUB will make a final determination regarding whether to consolidate Summit’s permit requests is unknown.