University illustration

{span} (Photo illustration using images courtesy of the Iowa Board of Regents, Iowa State University, University of Iowa and University of Northern Iowa){/span}

As Iowa’s college enrollment numbers improve following a dip due to the pandemic, the Iowa Board of Regents is considering raising its budget request to match inflation and increased costs at the state’s public universities.

The Board of Regents will discuss plans next week to request $630.46 million in 2024 fiscal year appropriations during the next state legislative session. If granted, it would be an increase of roughly $34.7 million from its previous round of funding.

