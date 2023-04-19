For numerous reasons, and maintaining a trend that has persisted for at least the last decade, hard surface options continue to be the choice of those locally who are looking to improve the flooring in their living spaces, according to industry expert Lynn Plaster of Fairbank Floor Covering Inc.
Plaster, who has owned Fairbank Floor Covering since 1995, originally entered the business much by chance in 1990 after studying interior design at Hawkeye Technical College. “I fell into it,” she said, describing how, in responding to a help wanted ad in The Oelwein Daily Register, she was hired in Fairbank and began her career, serving in a management position before later making the enterprise her own.
In the nearly 30 years since, the evolution of customers’ preferences away from carpeting and toward other options has been unmistakable, Plaster noted. “There is still a small amount that want carpet,” she said, in explaining the trend, “though the majority want a hard surface floor, which is more kid and pet friendly and easier to maintain.”
In further identifying the relative preferences of her customers, she estimated the ratio at approximately 70% to 30% in favor of those who are seeking hard surface flooring.
Within this significant majority, among the single most popular items has been luxury vinyl plank flooring, which a build.com buying guide described as “a durable, pliable, water-resistant or even waterproof option… (which) can be found in a variety of high-definition patterns,” some of which offers “a cork layer for additional padding and warmth,” and also boasts “multiple installation choices.”
This combination of strength, style and easy maintenance offered by luxury vinyl plank has been especially attractive to those with pets, Plaster suggested, an observation which helps explain its still-growing appeal throughout a period during which the number of multi-pet households has continued to proliferate. “Pets are one of the hardest things on flooring,” she said, noting that, even among other hard surface options, the wear-and-tear of an 80-pound dog on real wood flooring, to take one example, would be significantly more than on luxury vinyl plank or tile.
Indeed, even a wood floor is susceptible to long-term damage if left uncared for. Because traditional hardwood “is not as scratch resistant” as vinyl or other options, it is important that homeowners take pains to keep such floors varnished or treated with polyurethane, Plaster indicated, as, over time, pet stains and other forms of moisture will take their toll on wood, as well.
And though carpet, meanwhile, has been demonstrably relegated from its previous role as the standard in home flooring, Plaster expressed her belief that, even with the myriad benefits offered by alternatives, among those with foot issues as well as for its “coziness and silence,” it will always have a place in the flooring market.
Regardless of such assurance, in attempting to keep pace with various hard surface advancements, the carpet industry has also made strides, progress visible in the development of the Glacier pad, whose membrane is “engineered so it doesn’t accept stains and moisture,” Plaster added, as well as in the carpets, themselves, which have undergone similar improvements.
For the younger generation of homeowners and decorators, particularly, it is the ease of maintenance offered by luxury vinyl that has made it especially appealing, Plaster explained.
Despite its many advantages over traditional carpet and hardwood, however, luxury vinyl should not be installed and forgotten. As with anything, Plaster said, even in the case of such quality flooring, “you still have to care for it.”
“Nothing’s 100% bulletproof in life,” she concluded, with a laugh.