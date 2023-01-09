The Iowa state Legislature began its 2023 session Monday with Republicans holding 65% of the seats across the state’s House and Senate.
In the Senate, Republican members control 34 of the 50 seats, while in the state House, 64 of the 100 positions are held by the GOP. It is not only the number of Republican representatives that makes this reality notable, but also their distribution across Iowa as, according to Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, each of Iowa’s 99 counties are now represented in the House by at least one Republican.
This threshold was an important one, Grassley told Radio Iowa.
“That 99 of 99 was important to us because we knew that if we hit that, we would grow the majority, but more importantly I think it honestly puts us in a position to say: ‘We represent the entire state,’” he explained.
Making the most of this legislative opportunity also hinges for Republicans on their control of the governorship, as well. With this, too, in place during the upcoming session, the majority’s agenda could be set up for a breakthrough.
Such homogeneity in the halls of power, however, does not always yield the best results for citizens, cautioned David Osterberg, a Democrat who served in the House during the late 1980s while representing the Mount Vernon region.
“Mischief happens when you have these kind of majorities,” Osterberg told Radio Iowa.
“You figure with 64, you can do whatever you want,” added Council Bluffs Representative Brent Siegrist.
Among the primary issues state Republicans hope to address in 2023 is property tax reform, while Governor Kim Reynolds has indicated that continuing the effort to pass her school choice proposal is among her foremost priorities.
In 2022, Gov. Reynolds’ proposal, which would have utilized $55 million from public school funding to pay for a reported 10,000 private school scholarships, failed to pass due to lack of support in the Iowa House after a weeks-long legislative stalemate.
Whether the Republican majority can accomplish their range of legislative goals in 2023 remains to be seen, as their numerical superiority in the House may, itself, present some unique problems.
“It is difficult to manage,” Siegrist told Radio Iowa, about the mixed blessing such a large presence of one party might prove to be. “When you have 64 you have different groups within your caucus that have a different idea than what the majority of the people in your caucus feel.”
In addition to managing the varied perspectives of the House Republicans, the inexperience of a good portion of them – with 39 House members along with 14 state Senators beginning their first terms –may also be a factor in holding back the swift enaction of the Party’s agenda.