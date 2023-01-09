Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Iowa state Legislature began its 2023 session Monday with Republicans holding 65% of the seats across the state’s House and Senate.

In the Senate, Republican members control 34 of the 50 seats, while in the state House, 64 of the 100 positions are held by the GOP. It is not only the number of Republican representatives that makes this reality notable, but also their distribution across Iowa as, according to Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, each of Iowa’s 99 counties are now represented in the House by at least one Republican.

