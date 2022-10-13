Because of the threat it may pose to area row crops, the state’s Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) is asking those in northeast Iowa to report any findings of the Asian Copperleaf plant.
Asian Copperleaf was first observed in a corn field near Cedar Falls in 2016 and has again been found in a Grundy County soybean field, at a location nearly 30 miles from the 2016 sighting.
The only previous recorded North American infestation of the plant, which is native to eastern Asia and Australia, had occurred in New York City.
In both the 2016 and 2022 instances where it was found in Iowa, several dense patches of the plant existed throughout the field, indicating that it had been prevalent there for several years prior to being identified, according to the IDALS. How the plant arrived in Iowa is unknown, though the two occurrences are thought to be related.
The Asian Copperleaf is an erect plant that may reach heights of two to three feet, though most examples found in Iowa were fewer than 18 inches tall. The plant’s leaves, meanwhile, are two to three inches long and have finely-toothed edges. It can also be distinguished by its circular or heart-shaped bracts.
Asian Copperleaf is similar to both the Virginia Copperleaf and three-seeded mercury, two species also present in Iowa, making it difficult to differentiate between them prior to their flowering, the IDALS said. Asian Copperleaf, it is believed, emerges later in the season and thus normally remains under the crop canopy for the bulk of the growing season.
Because of its potential danger and recent reappearance, the IDALS requests that farmers and all others in the fields this season be vigilant in looking for the plant during harvest. By determining the extent of the current infestation, experts hope to more accurately estimate the risks it poses to the production of crops in the area.
Anyone finding the plant is asked to contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at 515-725-1470 or e-mail entomology@iowaagriculture.gov.