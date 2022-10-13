Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Because of the threat it may pose to area row crops, the state’s Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) is asking those in northeast Iowa to report any findings of the Asian Copperleaf plant.

Asian Copperleaf was first observed in a corn field near Cedar Falls in 2016 and has again been found in a Grundy County soybean field, at a location nearly 30 miles from the 2016 sighting.

Tags

Trending Food Videos