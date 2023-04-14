After six years of aiding the Fayette County Secondary Roads Department as an assistant engineer, Ben Daleske will be departing his role for the county engineering position in Tama County.
The announcement came as Fayette County Supervisors Janelle Bradley, Jeff Bunn and Bruce Lehmann, along with Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz, discussed upcoming workloads for the county’s secondary roads department.
Noting they have more projects lined up than can physically be done at this time, Fantz explained the department is working to fill various open positions and another loss of an effective, qualified individual to the county staff undoubtedly puts additional strain on the administrative and engineering staff.
“The job market for engineers and engineering technicians is extremely competitive right now,” added Fantz, in a follow-up email. “However, the administrative staff is working diligently to fill this new vacancy as well as various others within the department.”
Elsewhere, the Hawkeye wind turbine repowering project remains ongoing. Westwood Professional Services was approved by the supervisors to conduct a preconstruction survey, transportation impact analysis and an independent road survey per contract with Bethel Wind Energy LLC. Bethel Wind will be responsible for the cost associated with these activities.
Secondary Roads also received approval at Monday’s meeting of 2023 and 2024 Iowa DOT Budget Amendments.
Catherine Miller, Planning and Zoning administrator, presented a waiver of a subdivision ordinance to split approximately nine acres from a 95.67-acre parcel. Approximately 4.55 acres was split in 2012 and 2.15 acres was split in 2014 from the original 103.58-acre parcel. Fettkether Farms LLC of Arlington requested the waiver of the Smithfield Township property. No members of the public were in attendance and the supervisors unanimously approved the waiver.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Reported that yearly employee evaluations have begun.
• Were informed the county rock crusher is in the shop for maintenance. No timeframe was provided as to when this maintenance will be complete.
The next Fayette County Board of Supervisor meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, April 17.