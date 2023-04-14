Today

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.