An Iowa caregiver charged with murder in the death of an elderly assisted living resident is now expected to stand trial in March.

Catherine Forkpa, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 77-year-old Lynne Stewart at the Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing, an assisted living center in Bondurant. The charge carries a penalty of up to 50 years in prison.

